The US economy fell 4.8% in the last quarter due to the virus

It would be, by a breathtaking margin, the darkest quarter since such records were first compiled in 1947. It would be four times the size of the worst quarterly contraction ever recorded in 1958.

Within weeks, businesses across the country shut down and laid off tens of millions of workers. Factories and stores are closed. Home sales are down. Households are cutting back on spending. Consumer confidence is weakening.

As the economy slips into what looks like a severe recession, some economists hope that a recovery will come quickly and robustly once the health crisis is resolved – what some people call a V-shaped recovery. , however, analysts say they believe it will be difficult for the economy to recover even after the virus epidemic ends.

Many Americans, they say, may be too scared to travel, shop in stores, or visit restaurants or movie theaters anywhere as much as before. In addition, local and state officials may continue to limit, for health reasons, the number of people who can gather in such places at any given time, making it difficult for many businesses to survive. This is why some economists say that the damage caused by the recession could persist much longer than some people think.

There is also concern that the coronavirus will reappear after the economy reopens, forcing reopened businesses to close again.

The Trump administration is more optimistic. President Donald Trump told reporters this week that he expects a “sharp increase” in GDP in the third quarter, followed by “an incredible fourth quarter, and you are going to have an incredible next year.”

The President builds his re-election campaign on the argument that he has built a strong economy in the past three years and can do so again once the health crisis is resolved.