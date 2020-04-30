The NHL is cooling speculation that a resumption of the season is imminent

The NHL is pumping the brakes on speculation that the league is accelerating for an imminent return to the ice.

But in doing so, by issuing a joint statement with the NHLPA after Wednesday’s virtual return to play committee meeting, the parties appear to be considering a schedule that would bring the league back on the ice for informal training by the end of next month. . .

Of course, this will depend on the advice of health officials and local governing bodies across the continent.

“The NHL and the NHLPA have made no decisions or set schedules for possible return to play scenarios,” said the release. “Given recent developments in some local NHL club communities, we are now considering a phase 2 of the transition period following the currently recommended phase 1 of” automatic quarantine “by players and hockey staff. “

The NHL-recommended self-quarantine period, which was set to expire at midnight on Thursday, has been extended indefinitely, with further directives expected next week. The Post has been informed that phase 2 will not begin before May 15 at least.

Submit your questions to the Rangers here for an answer in a future mail

“The precise date for the transition to Phase 2, during which players can resume small group activities in the training facilities of NHL clubs, remains unknown,” the statement said. “However, provided that conditions continue to evolve favorably – and, subject to potential competitive concerns regarding disparate markets – we believe we may be able to move to phase 2 sometime between the middle and the end of May.

“Specific guidelines governing the activities of players and hockey staff would be provided at that time. In the meantime, we expect players and hockey staff to continue to adhere to the recommended guidelines put in place when the season was suspended on March 12. “

While players from North America and most European outposts have been limited by the NHL and local guidelines, Swedish players have been allowed to skate due to the lack of a home stay policy for the country. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Post last week that the NHL would not ban players from skating in Sweden.

If conditions allow informal training sessions to start from mid-late to late May, formal training camps of up to three weeks in duration may begin in early June. This would result in the resumption of 2019-2020, in whatever form, in late June or early July.

If the league finishes the rest of the regular season – 189 games remain – before the traditional four-round playoffs, it would likely mean the Stanley Cup was awarded in late September.

In this scenario, the opening of the 2020-21 season would be delayed until perhaps late November or early December. This late start date would likely work in favor of the league, even if it turns out to be impossible to complete this season, by the start of 2020-2021, the greater the chances of seeing more cities and arenas allow spectators to Accessing arenas that would generate gateway revenue is the lifeblood of the NHL.