The giant LB must find their place in defense

In the 72 final selections in the NFL draft, the Giants did something quite unusual. They selected four linebackers (and a corner half) to close their course with 10 players. It was such a gust that it was difficult to distinguish which linebacker was playing where and who was doing what.

The Giants do not expect miracles here. They got Cam Brown of Penn State in the sixth round and in the seventh round took on three other linebackers: Carter Coughlin (Minnesota), TJ Brunson (South Carolina) and Tae Crowder (Georgia). If everyone stays on the list or the training team, it will be a great upheaval.

They are not all the same.

Brown has the longest bat span going out of the air. Coughlin is the most accomplished pass-rusher. Brunson is smaller, faster and therefore has potential from line to line. Crowder is bigger, a hard hitter but, as a converted ball carrier, not quite as instinctive.

They all left the table on the place where they had to – late in the project, or on the priority free agents not recovered. The only one that lasted longer than expected was Brown.

“Round six is ​​a scary theft,” Dan Shonka, general manager and national scout for Ourlads Scouting Services, told The Post.

“I don’t mind if people can forget about me, it’s okay,” said Brown. “I am headed to the NFL and I am ready to show what I can do there.”

Brunson, captain of the team twice in South Carolina, was Will Muschamp’s first recruit after taking over the management of Gamecocks in 2016.

“It was important to know that someone, especially a coach like the SEC coach, felt like I was important enough to go out and help start a team for their inaugural season,” said Brunson. “It goes down in history, we are his first class.”

Its role in defense?

“I think I was the guy who just came out to bring energy and play fast,” said Brunson, who has lined up for all three linebackers and even as safety. “” Wherever they need me to play, I feel that I am comfortable and able to do so. “”

Brown was recruited to Penn State by Sean Spencer, who is now the Giants’ defensive line coach, which gives the rookie a solid bond, in addition to former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Grant Haley in the building – each time players enter the building. Brown needs to increase his 233 pounds and will be used in space, mainly because of its 6’5 ” frame and its wide wingspan.

“Honestly, it helps get into the windows,” said Brown. “When you are 6-5 on the second level, and the quarterback is trying to dig, it’s a bit difficult when you have to get about 7 to 8 feet tall and long in your arms. “a little bit, for me, it gets into the windows, it helps with the range. Even when you dive in tackles, this length allows you to go a little further than most of the others.”

Submit your Giants questions here for an answer in a future mail

The Giants waited for choice # 218 to find a player with pass-rush prowess on their CV. Coughlin finished third in Gophers history with 22.5 sacks, using the descent and energy to drop the opposing quarters. Doing it to the next level will be the challenge.

“He’s a guy who gives us more speed on the edge,” said Giants coach Joe Judge. “He brings a little length with him. He plays with a high engine and a lot of aggressiveness. He was productive in the Minnesota scheme and with the way we are going to play guys at the limit in different packages, he is someone with great value. “

Coughlin was in what the Gophers call the “rushing” position.

“He’s a kind of hybrid linebacker mixed with a defender,” said Coughlin. “It allowed me to fall into the blanket, it allowed me to catch the quarterback, play tight ends and play near the line of scrimmage. It really allowed me to play a lot of different aspects of what an outside linebacker or even a defensive end might look like. I loved the peak position. “

Crowder looks like a weak linebacker and that’s where he will line up, initially. Like all the other players caught at the back of the repechage, his ticket for the alignment could be done via special teams.

“He doesn’t have a great instinct but he can really run and he’ll blow you up,” said Shonka. “When he sees it, he can access it.”

Four rookie linebackers, all different, all drafted late, trying to make their way.