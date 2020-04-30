Tesla shares peak as company achieves third consecutive profitable quarter

Tesla made its third consecutive quarterly profit on Wednesday, pushing the stock up more than 7% in large deals and placing Elon Musk within reach of a $ 750 million salary.

The electric automaker reported earnings per share of $ 1.24, while Street expected a loss of 36 cents per share. The company’s $ 5.99 billion in revenue also slightly exceeded analysts’ estimates of $ 5.90 billion.

Despite the temporary shutdown of its Fremont, California plant and its Shanghai gigafactory due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tesla’s revenues increased 32% year-over-year.

“In the first quarter, we achieved our highest turnover ever for a slower first quarter,” Tesla said in a statement. “Our sales were sequentially affected mainly by the drop in deliveries, mainly due to the limitations on our ability to deliver vehicles towards the end of the quarter.”

Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 88,400 vehicles in the quarter, exceeding analyst expectations by almost 9,000 cars.

Tesla, which previously announced its goal of generating positive cash flow in 2020, said $ 895 million in negative quarterly free cash flow. The company noted that capital expenditures have increased as it prepares to produce Model Y at its production facilities in Fremont and Shanghai.

Tesla shares were trading 7.7% higher in extended trading at $ 861.78.

As the electric carmaker’s market cap closed at $ 147 billion on Wednesday, Musk is about to kick off the first leg of his $ 50 billion pay package, which could see him pocketing $ 750 million in one one shot.

In fact, for Musk to claim the first payment, the automaker’s market value must reach an average of $ 100 billion over six months. The six-month average is currently $ 96 billion. Thus, with the increase in profits on Wednesday, it seems ready to cross the bar in the coming days or weeks.

Once Tesla stocks take this step, Musk will be able to buy 1.69 million Tesla stocks at $ 350 a pop. Taking the example of Tesla’s closing price on Monday of nearly $ 800, Musk could return its new shares for a profit of $ 758 million.