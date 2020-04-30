Television ratings: Virtual NFL project takes ESPN broadcasting to the next level

More people at home than usual and lack of competition from game broadcasts due to restrictions linked to the coronavirus epidemic helped coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on April 23 to attract numbers record viewers, with an average of more than 15.6 million viewers.

ESPN was the first cable program between April 20 and Sunday and the seventh in total according to live and same day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen.

ABC’s draft on the draft was 20th for the week and second among ABC programs, with an average of 5.68 million viewers, 24.5% more than the average of 4.56 million viewers l last year. The NFL network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels also provided coverage, which was carried out remotely due to the pandemic.

The previous audience record for the first round was 12.4 million viewers in 2014.

The CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” was the only other program of the week to average more than 10 million viewers, with an average of 10.9 million viewers, its highest since March 22.

Even with reruns of the season’s most-watched drama, “NCIS,” and the comedy, “Young Sheldon,” CBS finished first in network racing for the 11th consecutive week and 16th time in the 2019 season. -2020 31-week prime-time television season. NBC was second, with an average of 3.98 million viewers, followed by ABC, which reached 3.63 million on average.

Fox was fourth among broadcast networks for the 12th time in the 12 weeks following its Super Bowl LIV television broadcast.

CBS had the highest rated scripted program of the week, “Blue Bloods,” which averaged 8.02 million viewers, sixth for the week and first among 22 hours. dramas. A “NCIS” replay ranked eighth for the week, averaging 7.74 million, more than any scripted program on rival networks.

CBS’s “Man With a Plan” drew a wider audience than any other comedy, finishing 17th overall, with an average of 5.83 million viewers, broadcast after a replay of “Young Sheldon” which averaged 5 , 75 million viewers, 19th for the week.

With a drop in original programming available, in part due to the pandemic, alternative programming was the most watched program on NBC, Fox and ABC and second on CBS.

NBC won the highest note of the week for its alternative program, “The Voice”, which averaged 9.18 million viewers, third for the week, a spot ahead of CBS “Survivor”, which averaged 8.18 million viewers.

The leader in ABC’s rankings was American Idol, 16th for the week, with an average of 6.09 million viewers.

“The Masked Singer” was Fox’s highest-rated program, averaging 8.14 million viewers, fifth of the week.

The premiere of “The Masked Singer: After the Mask” which followed an average of 5.38 million viewers, 22nd for the week and third among Fox programs, also followed the procedural drama “9-1-1”, which average 6.84 million viewers, 10th for the week.

Sport-related programming also represented the second and third prime-time cable television programs.

The third episode of the 10-part documentary about the last season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance”, averaged 6.14 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2 on Sunday 14th for the week. The fourth episode which followed an average of 5.66 million viewers, 21st for the week.

Fox News Channel was first among the cable networks for the 14th consecutive week, with an average of 3.27 million viewers. Its largest audience for a prime-time show was the Tuesday edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which averaged 4.70 million viewers, fourth among cable programs and 32nd overall.

ESPN was second among cable networks, with an average of 2.56 million viewers. MSNBC averaged 1.93 million viewers to finish third after second place finished seven of the previous nine weeks.