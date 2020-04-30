Scientists use bioluminescent fungi to create plants that glow in the dark

We’ve all seen the Avatar movie – it’s one of the finest films of all time that attracts a silver screen, and no one discusses this – and if there’s anything you remember about Pandora’s fantastic world, it’s a gorgeous glowing plant. Earth’s plants do not usually glow. Engineers have developed ways to trick plants into glowing using the same bioluminescent properties that naturally occur in some glowing fungi.

Now a team of researchers has taken things one step further by creating plants that glow only temporarily but throughout their lives. Plants are the subject of a new research paper published in Nature Biotechnology.

Researchers, some of whom have worked on studies involving short-lived glowing plants, used their knowledge of bioluminescent fungi to change the way their plants use caffeic acid. Caffeic acid is crucial to the process that gives glow to certain fungi, but it is present in all plants, so researchers genetically converted plants to caffeic acid for a compound called luciferin, which produces fungal glow.

Like Science Alert reports, What makes this particularly interesting is that the methods used by the researchers to modify the plants – the group used tobacco plants in their initial testing – allow them to continue producing this bioluminescent compound indefinitely. Other studies that have led to glowing plants produced leaves that were only able to maintain glow for a short time. That is not the case with this new race, which is constantly glowing from the time of germination until its death.

But why first make glowing plants? That’s a good question, but researchers have an equally satisfactory answer.

“By enabling independent light radiation, plant dynamic processes can be monitored, including development and pathogenesis, response to environmental conditions, and the effects of chemical treatment,” the researchers said. “By eliminating the need for exogenous addition of luciferin or other substrates, these luminescent properties should be particularly useful in experiments with soil-grown plants.”

The long-term benefits of this work could include the ability of researchers to more accurately determine why certain plants respond to different environmental conditions while monitoring plant health by being able to basically see what is happening.