Santa Anita plans to resume live racing on May 15

Santa Anita plans to resume live racing without spectators in mid-May, although local authorities should allow it.

On Wednesday, Santa Anita said Thursday in a letter to key informants that it will publish a set of conditions, where scheduled races are open for future registrations, and plans to resume racing on May 15, when the home security order will expire. The move comes after Governor Gavin Newsom’s comments that he plans to loosen restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus.

“As businesses across the state prepare to reopen gradually, horse racing is unique because we cannot literally open the doors when orders are relaxed,” said Aidan Butler, acting executive director of California races for the Stronach group, in a letter to the executives of the Thoroughbred Owners of California, the California Thoroughbred Trainers and the Jockey’s Guild. The letter was reviewed by the Times.

“The riders need time to plan, which is why the provisional date is brought forward. It would be negligent on our part not to give you as much advance notice as possible, it being understood that it is always an emergency plan. “

Santa Anita did not immediately comment on the letter or the intention to reopen.

The track has been closed since March 26, after failing to convince the L.A. County Public Health Department that it was an essential undertaking.

Santa Anita argued that there are many more people involved in morning training, which is allowed, than it would take to conduct live races. The track workers held a car demonstration outside the building where the L.A.

Butler’s letter said, “This takeover would be subject to the strict restrictions that were included in the plan and protocols currently under consideration …”

Santa Anita even proposed a jockey colony that would be kidnapped on the track.

There is a population of approximately 700 workers who live on the back end of the runway and have limited access outside the area. There were no positive COVID-19 results known to the runway workers.