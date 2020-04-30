Saints Jameis Winston can see after LASIK surgery

Jameis Winston can see clearly now that he has had eye surgery.

It remains to be seen if he can see all the obstacles – defensive backs.

After signing a one-year contract with the Saints to learn behind Drew Brees, Winston revealed how much LASIK eye surgery he underwent in February had improved his vision.

“I can read the license plates. I can read the traffic signs “, Winston told reporters on Wednesday. “I think the precision of vision is the biggest difference.”

Winston, 26, led the NFL last season with 30 interceptions, while throwing a total of 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns – becoming the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. The surgery corrected Winston’s myopia and astigmatism.

“No blurring, and I think it’s huge,” said Winston. “The perception of depth has increased dramatically and those are the big things. I didn’t have bad eyes, I just suffered from astigmatism. I had certain things to correct to increase the precision and clarity of my vision. “

Winston wore no contacts while playing, but sometimes wore glasses in training, said Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians last year. The Florida state product was often seen squinting during his college play days, but always downplayed the impact it had on his game.

“He can’t read the dashboard, but he can see the guys in front of him, so he’s fine,” said Arians.