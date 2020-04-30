Questions and Answers: What the NCAA Name, Image and Likelihood Report Means

For the past year, as state legislators in the country have been drafting Senate bills similar to California’s historic SB 206, the NCAA task force on federal and state legislation has been preparing for this week. , when his recommendations on name, image and likeness would go before the Board of Governors.

Meanwhile, as California and Colorado passed laws allowing university athletes to benefit from the use of their NILs, enthusiastic NCAA critics have often wondered: what’s taking so long?

From the perspective of the governing body of university sports and its members, detonating a half-century of legal precedent based on the ideals of amateurism would never have been simple. The announcement on Wednesday that the board would support athletes who could benefit from third-party supports, influence on social media and personal appearances would always come with “guardrails” that would serve as new regulations in the midst of the lifting of past restrictions.

To understand why the task force’s recommendations required 31 pages of explanation, and why the NCAA’s first big response to NIL led to more complex questions, consider the weight that the association should give to each word that is made available to the public for this matter.

“The NCAA is fighting on many fronts,” said Gabe Feldman, director of the Tulane Sports Law Program. “They are not only trying to modernize their rules to grant more rights to university athletes, but at the same time, they are dealing with antitrust disputes, state laws and possibly federal laws. They have the difficult task of threading the needle with all of these external factors.

“Part of it is their fault because they delayed their arrival, and their delay caused much of the external action. No matter what the time, this is the reality the NCAA faces: in the midst of a pandemic, they are trying to figure out how to satisfy state lawmakers, federal judges, federal lawmakers and their constituencies. To me, this report was clearly written taking into account all of these factors. “

The NCAA will not know for months if it has successfully threaded the needle with the strategy behind this announcement. And NCAA President Mark Emmert repeatedly stressed at a press conference that this is only a starting point for further discussions between the leaders of the three divisions before the actual rules are in place. voted in January 2021 and implemented to start the 2021-2022 academic year.

Again, the NCAA has given itself more time. But that does not mean that a new batch of questions cannot be dealt with now.

What would university athletes gain from this plan?

Finally, more money in their pockets. It’s undeniable. At the upper end, the recommendations would allow them to hire agents who could help negotiate sponsorship agreements. Only the most desirable players will appear on television commercials, but many would have the opportunity to earn payments for the influence of social media. At a minimum, athletes could use their image to advertise a camp to teach their sport or an autograph signature and be paid for these appearances.

What are the main restrictions?

The NCAA will not allow athletes to use their NILs in an open market. He wants to ensure that schools or their boosters do not use approval payments or promise agreements to attract athletes to their campus. The last thing the organization wants is an overboard bidding war for players, a car dealership in one state offering more than another in a neighboring state to land a five-star recruit.

The NCAA intends to regulate transactions so that boosters do not have undue influence on the amounts. Any body – possibly a third party – would be created to approve the transactions as having “fair market value”. While Ohio sports director Gene Smith said on Wednesday that there is “no cap” on what players can do with their NIL, these guardrails will limit their earning potential and could lead to a another legal minefield that the NCAA would like to avoid.

The board has stated that athletes will be prohibited from using their school logos and emblems and intellectual property on any NIL opportunity.

“In a professional sports environment, you will see athletes wearing street clothes. They do not wear NBA or NFL uniforms or equipment, “said Big East commissioner Val Ackerman, task force co-chair. “We thought it would be an appropriate limitation to continue in academia, as we intend to keep the NIL efforts of our athletes separate. We do not want to make the school an accomplice of these provisions. We believe that the introduction of IP [intellectual property] it will be more difficult for us to create this separation and this could lead to a slippery slope towards payment for the game. “

How is an athlete paid for their NIL by a third party and does not “pay to play”?

This is an important point in the NCAA legal strategy, which is based on the argument that athletes are not paid for their athletic performance and treated as normal students with benefits from school up at the total cost of attendance.

“People have a hard time with this concept: if you can’t get paid to play, but you’re famous for playing, don’t you get paid for playing? I understand, ”said Feldman. “But if you look outside of sport and you take an actor, a famous actor and they are paid millions to act and they are paid millions to advertise perfume, nobody suggests that they are paid in the advertising to act, even if the value comes from what they do on the screen. You can draw a clear line between the two. “

The NCAA would not proceed with these changes if it was not convinced that the court would agree with Feldman.

The reason why group license agreements are not included in the plan is that reducing players to a percentage of television revenues or rebroadcasting rights would constitute remuneration for the game and would ruin the legal defense of the NCAA.

For many sports enthusiasts, this is the only question that really matters. Unfortunately for the thousands of diehards who remain obsessed with the idea of ​​the return of the game, the answer is, yes, they are stuck with Madden for now.

But the NCAA has again proven that its definition of amateurism is a moving target, and a mention in the report that the association could ask Congress how group licenses could fit into the amateur model should be a glimmer of hope.

What will the NCAA expect from Congress?

Everything, apparently. The NCAA said on Wednesday that it needed Congress to pass a NIL national law that prevails over 30 state laws in force and also offers an antitrust exemption to allow it to adjust the rules as it sees fit without fear of reprisals from future complainants.

If Congress does not act – it is certainly not necessary in any way – the NCAA will be forced to deal state by state, starting with the Florida NIL bill, which will come into force in July 2021. and offers athletes the opportunity to win with few restrictions in place.

“I don’t think they have any leverage,” said US representative Mark Walker (RN.C.), who introduced a NIL bill in March 2019, “like any other entity that did evidence of bad behavior. There’s no reason these guys should get a pass. They came to the table kicking and shouting after pushing against all kind of fairness for student athletes for three decades.

“The NCAA has to play ball now, so they’re trying to grab those last straws to make everything work for them, and some might do the trick, they waited too late.”

Why would Congress bail out the NCAA if it has no leverage?

It will be interesting to see if federal lawmakers are pushing for the NCAA to expire more – in the form of fewer NIL restrictions or approval of group license agreements with players – in exchange for an antitrust exemption that protects them against prosecution.

“I think they would fold like an inexpensive suit,” said Walker. “Before putting an antitrust exemption on the table, we need to define the parameters and guidelines as well as the timetable for their implementation.”

What can state lawmakers do when the NCAA focuses on Congress?

Keep up the pressure and turn these bills and bills into laws like California did, according to Senator Nancy Skinner, co-author of SB 206.

“The good news is that across the country, we are evolving with one voice,” said Skinner. “This makes it clear to the NCAA that we think student-athletes really deserve extended rights like all other Americans.” Now, having said that, our colleges want to participate in championships and the like. This is going to be an interesting experiment to see if we all, as states that are convinced of it and the NCAA, can find common ground. “

California law has no limit to what an athlete can earn from NIL other than prohibiting endorsements that conflict with a university sponsorship agreement.

Skinner did not appreciate that, according to the recommendations of the NCAA, the former UCLA gymnast, Katelyn Ohashi, could not have owned the rights to a photo of her wearing Bruins equipment or performing in the ‘one of the thrilling routines that earned him momentary fame a year ago.

“It is appropriate to have railings on boosters,” said Skinner, “but the rules should not be too restrictive.”

To what extent is a restriction limited to athletes using the school’s logos and intellectual property?

A bit, in fact – for athletes and their sports departments who could also have capitalized.

“I went into this thinking that we were going to have real power in three situations where the brand, the school and the athlete were going to do things together,” said Jim Cavale, general manager of INFLCR, a platform software form for sport. teams to store, track and provide content to their athletes for use on their social media accounts. “I thought it would be a rising tide that would lift all the boats that would maximize the value opportunities for student-athletes.

“Instead, it’s the power of two. The brand works either with the school or with the athlete. They don’t work together with clear aspirations for group licensing or any other type of “which would help group licensing become a reality. It will really limit and cap the market value of a student-athlete’s NIL.”

Simply put, an athlete’s approval is worth more if they are wearing official school equipment or standing in the stadium or arena as a backdrop. The school sponsorship agreement is worth more if the player can be used there.

A few weeks ago, Notre Dame Sporting Director Jack Swarbrick said he was in favor of schools and their athletes teaming up with NIL usage that would benefit everyone.

“For many of our students, the greatest value of the activity they choose to do is being able to affiliate it with the school’s brand,” said Swarbrick. “I hope we are able to partner with them, to allow them to make educational videos in school uniforms for example. I hope there is a way to be co-licensed, co-participating, but I hope our colleges and universities do not become arbitrators or agents for agreements. “

From this point on, the NCAA is not ready to respect this delicate balance.