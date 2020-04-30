Play-Doh and Hasbro’s monopoly shine in a difficult quarter

Hasbro plans to increase production in China to meet demand for its Nerf blasters, Transformers figures and other toys during the holiday season, although it warned of a blow for overall sales due to coronavirus blockages.

Toy maker said Wednesday that sales of Monopoly and Play-Doh soared in March as Americans and Europeans locked up in their homes, or preparing for lockouts, turned to other things than games and Netflix to care for them and their children.

However, Hasbro has warned of a blow to sales in the second quarter and has canceled its forecasts for the whole year as the health crisis leads the world into recession, leading industry experts predict a contraction of 20 to 25% of spending on toys this year.

This heightens the call by Hasbro and other large consumer goods producers to make solid sales during the holiday season, and the company earnings statement and its executives pointed to a recovery in end of year.

“We expect to catch up on production in the next few months and be able to meet holiday demand,” the company’s chief financial officer, Deborah Thomas, told analysts on a call.

“We think it’s going to be a good vacation. We think the holidays will come again, ”said Thomas.

Hasbro shares, down more than a quarter so far this year, closed another 6.4% on Wednesday, although they rose 1.1% after-hours to $ 73.70. .

While the United States and Europe have begun to loosen some of the restrictions imposed by coronaviruses in the past week, most of the “non-essential” street malls and stores in these areas remain closed, which slows business for retailers.

Hasbro’s manufacturing operations have also been affected, but the company said its supply chains have been fully restored in China, where it manufactures more than half of its products.

The suspension of film production and delays in new releases also hurt sales, with him and rival Mattel dependent on licenses for “Avengers”, “Star Wars” and “Frozen” to make dollars.

Overall, the company suffered a loss of $ 69.6 million in the first quarter ended March 29, compared to a profit of $ 26.7 million a year earlier, due to the costs associated with its purchase of $ 4 billion from the maker of Peppa Pig Entertainment One.

Net revenues increased 51% to $ 1.11 billion, boosted by revenues from properties distributed by Entertainment One, including the Oscar-winning film “1917”.

Excluding one-off items, the Pawtucket-based company RI earned 57 cents per share, slightly below the analysts’ average estimate of 58 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.