Netflix to Create Series of Social Distancing Anthologies

This is something we know these days: social distancing.

From Zoom to Facetime, via Skype, we have adapted to the new way of life that the coronavirus pandemic has imposed on us. But how would we do this for a film? This is where Jenji Kohan, creator of “Orange Is The New Black” comes in.

With producers Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham and Blake McCormick, Kohan plans to bring a new anthology series called “Social Distance” to Netflix.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this bizarre and confusing new reality that we all know, we are passionate about finding connections because we all stay at a distance,” said the producers. in a report at CNN.

“We were inspired to create a series of anthologies that tell stories about the present moment we are living – the unique, personal and deeply human stories that illustrate how we live together, together.”

While a series like this normally requires a face-to-face meeting with screenwriters, producers, actors and directors – none of this happens. Instead, the meetings will take place on the web.

“Writers never meet physically during the writing process. Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talents from a distance. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, manages production from her living room, ”the press release continues.

“Through a wide range of tales and moments, some seismic and other worldly, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that “social distance” will help people feel closer to each other. “

Netflix or Jenji Kohan have not yet given a release date.