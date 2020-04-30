NASA’s “Lunar Flashlight” building is looking for water in the moon

NASA has decided to send people back to the Moon sooner rather than later. The first crew assignment in the Artemis program is scheduled to begin by 2024. Now, there’s a lot to think about the date being significantly delayed, but let’s now assume everything is aligned correctly and NASA pulls it off.

Of course, NASA is preparing that exact scenario, but getting people to the Moon is really just part of a much bigger challenge. As the space agency explains in a new blog post it works on something called a lunar flashlight, which is actually a small satellite equipped with a powerful laser that scans the surface of the moon in search of valuable materials such as water ice.

Astronauts arriving on the moon need something to drink. For short-term missions, of course, water is imported, recycled and all is well, but in the future, when people spend longer on the surface, finding new water sources would be a huge plus.

The good news is that we know there is water ice to hear from past observations, but we suspect that more lies in places we don’t see. In deep shady craters that are never touched by sunlight, huge amounts of water in the ice can be left out. Harvesting that and using it to keep astronauts alive and well seems like a great idea.

“While we have a pretty good idea that there is ice in the coldest and darkest craters on the moon, previous measurements have been a bit unclear,” Barbara Cohen of NASA’s Goddard Space Center said in a statement. “Scientifically, it’s great, but if we’re going to send astronauts there to dig ice and drink it, we have to make sure it exists.”

The Lunar flashlight takes about two months to complete. During that time, it cruises over the surface of the moon and shines from lasers to craters and recesses near the South Pole of Kraat, which are normally hidden from view. The radius calculated by the spacecraft is able to reveal what type of ice exists or if there is no ice at all.

“We will also be able to compare Lunar Flashlight data with other large data already in place for lunar orbiting operations to see if there are correlations in water ice signatures, giving us a global picture of the distribution of ice surface to surface,” Cohen said.