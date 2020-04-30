Michael Jordan did not take Isiah Thomas from the Dream Team

Isiah Thomas said Monday he would be “more disappointed today” if he was sidelined from the Dream Team 1992 because he did not shake hands with Michael Jordan after the Bulls eliminated Thomas’ pistons in the 1991 Eastern Conference final.

But one of the main architects of the Dream Team said on Wednesday that this was not the case, despite the fact that Jordan expressed his anger at the lack of sportsmanship of the Pistons in episode 4 of the “last dance”.

Rod Thorn, a longtime NBA executive who was one of the main builders of the Dream Team roster, said Thomas was not kept out of the team because he had upset Jordan because of the snub.

“There was never anything in my conversation with [Jordan] which had to do with Isiah Thomas, period, “said Thorn Wednesday in an interview with ESPolic Golic & Wingo. “He said,” I’m going to do it. “… Isiah’s name never came up during this conversation. And he never backed down and said that he did not want to do that anymore, to those of between us at the NBA office.

“Now, if it did happen, it happened with someone else; because when i talked to him he ended up saying he [play for the Dream Team]. “

Nevertheless, Jordan said in the Sunday documentary that he was still upset by Thomas and the Pistons’ decision not to shake hands, and that he was not about to let his colleague from the Temple of fame pick up.

“I know everything is BS,” he said. “Whatever he said, I know it was not his real actions, that he had time to think about it. The public reaction changed his reaction.

“What it comes down to is simple. The respect. And sportsmanship. “

Thomas, who regretted in the documentary for not shaking hands after the match, said on ESPN on Monday “Get Up!” that he still stings that he was kicked out of the Dream Team and seems to suggest that Jordan could have been the reason he didn’t make the team.

“I tried to do everything right, and I thought I should have made the Dream Team,” said Thomas. “However, I was not part of it. It hurt me. And looking back, if I am not part of the Dream Team because of a lack of emotion in terms of not squeezing the someone’s hand, if that’s why I didn’t make the Dream Team, then I’m more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn’t selected. “