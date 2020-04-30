Largest Arctic Ozone Hole Ever Recorded Is Now Closed

Just as suddenly as it formed, a record hole in the ozone layer has healed. The largest ozone hole ever opened over the Arctic is now closed, after its first opening earlier this spring.

Scientists monitor “unprecedented” hole in Copernicus atmospheric monitoring service (CAMS) ad closing last week. Despite coronavirus blockages leading to a significant reduction in air pollution, the researchers said the pandemic was probably not the reason for the closure of the ozone hole.

“In fact, COVID19 and the associated locks probably had nothing to do with it”, CAMS tweeted Sunday. “It is driven by an unusually strong, long-lived polar vortex, and is not related to changes in air quality.”

Now that the intense polar vortex is finished, the ozone hole has closed. CAMS said Monday he does not expect the same conditions to occur next year.

According to recent data from NASA, ozone levels over the Arctic hit a record high in March. “Severe” depletion of the ozone layer was certainly unusual – 1997 and 2011 are the only other years recorded when similar stratospheric depletion occurred in the Arctic.

“While these low levels are rare, they are not without precedent,” said the researchers.

Man-made chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons have been destroying the layer for a century, ultimately causing the famous hole that formed in Antarctica in the 1980s. Experts said “unusual weather conditions” were behind from the most recent hole, which led to industrial chemicals interacting with high altitude clouds at abnormally low temperatures.

“This year’s low Arctic ozone occurs about once in a decade,” said Paul Newman, chief earth scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Press release. “For the overall health of the ozone layer, this is cause for concern as ozone levels in the Arctic are generally high in March and April.”

Earlier this month, scientists from the European Space Agency said the rare hole covers an area about three times the size of Greenland. They expected it to heal as temperatures increased, breaking the Arctic polar vortex and allowing the ozone-depleted air to mix with the ozone-rich air from lower latitudes.

After signing the Montreal Protocol in 1987, 197 countries agreed to phase out chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons to protect ozone from further damage, which has contributed to a decrease in the size of the hole above Antarctica. Without these regulations, the ozone hole in the Arctic this year could have threatened human health.

“We don’t know what has made the wave dynamics weak this year,” said Newman. “But we know that if we hadn’t stopped putting chlorofluorocarbons into the atmosphere because of the Montreal Protocol, the exhaustion of the Arctic this year would have been much worse.”