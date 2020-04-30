Justin Herbert’s game plan for life has long impressed Chargers

He was celebrated for his solid throwing arm, his overall athletic ability and his sharp determination.

Justin Herbert has also shown remarkable vision, even seeing the future with absolute clarity.

On Wednesday, the Chargers shared two questionnaires filled out via social media with their most recent draft choice when they were in elementary school.

At the age of 9, Herbert announced that his goals were to be a professional soccer player and to live in Los Angeles. (He also wrote that he hated “fish pizza” and, for super power of choice, “being able to become invisible.”)

Two years later, Herbert was asked to name his favorite team. His response: “Chargers football.”

“He’s a winner,” said Shane Steichen. “He’s a competitor. It has all intangible assets. He is hard. He is intelligent. And he has a hell of an arm. You see some of the throws he made at college, these are large NFL throws. “

Steichen spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday since the Chargers drafted Herbert No. 6 in total last week. It was also the first meeting with the Steichen media since he was appointed offensive team coordinator.

He served in the acting position for the last eight games of 2019 before being officially promoted in early February.

“I am delighted with this opportunity,” said Steichen, who turns 35 next month. “When you’re a young coach, you grow up wanting to be an offensive coordinator and, at some point, be a head coach.

“But to have the opportunity to do it, I’m excited. It was good to have staff meetings on the offense, put things in there and talk about things.”

The Chargers plan to open 2020 season veteran Tyrod Taylor as a starting quarterback. Herbert will be treated behind him with the idea of ​​eventually taking over.

General manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn both stressed patience with the development of Herbert, especially with the teams now operating under COVID-19 restrictions which impact offseason programs.

“I’ll tell you, especially the quarterback position, this can have a huge effect on these guys, don’t get these [on-field] representatives, “said Lynn. “I don’t care about your intelligence until you go out and meet these representatives …[it’s] is going to be more difficult. “

In the case of Herbert, he must learn a new system whose terminology is foreign to him. He will also have to adapt to calling plays in a group and taking pictures from under the center, things he rarely did in Oregon.

In college, Herbert emerged quickly, taking over halfway through his first year. He was a three-time American academic in Oregon and entered campus with an impressive understanding of the game book.

The transition to the NFL, however, will be a more difficult challenge, especially with the Chargers who are looking to win immediately. After an underperforming finish of 5-11, this is not a team that flounders with an exhausted list.

The Chargers have rebuilt their attacking front, strengthened their weapons on that side of the ball and put together a defense that is looming among the stingiest in the NFL.

Steichen praised “Herbert’s ability to keep information,” but noted that things can change suddenly and drastically, from a Zoom meeting to a practice camp.

“You can keep it and you can talk about it in a classroom, but, I think the thing that separates the good from the big is how they can deal with it on the ground,” said Steichen. “We know mentally that he can do it. Will he treat him quickly in the field when he arrives? But we are delighted with what it brings. “

Herbert was not the first quarterback to make the Ducks’ trip to the Chargers, and the last time it happened, the results were pretty good.

Dan Fouts, who came out of Oregon in 1973, was the team’s third round pick. Fifteen seasons later, he was linked to the Hall of Fame as the trigger for the Air Coryell offensive.

“I love it, of course,” said Fouts. “I think it’s a good fit for the team, and it’s a good fit for Justin. The team is very talented. They are relatively young. I think Justin, every time he gets the first job, he will do well. “

Before becoming an offensive coordinator, Steichen was Lynn’s quarterback coach. The team plans to hire Pep Hamilton to take over the job, according to a league source.

Hamilton was recently the general manager and head coach of the now-extinct XFL. His previous NFL job was with Cleveland in 2016. Hamilton then spent two seasons in Michigan.

A blessing for Henry

Hunter Henry spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since he was labeled duty-free, what the veteran called “definitely a blessing.” He signed the tag this month to guarantee a salary of $ 10.6 million for 2020.

The two sides are continuing talks on a long-term extension and have until July 15 to sign a contract.

Unlike ball carrier Melvin Gordon last year, Henry said he had no interest in holding and missing part of the team’s off-season program, virtual or otherwise.

“I was not going to do that,” said Henry. “It’s just not me. … I’m excited for this team and I’m excited to go to this new stadium with new shirts, a new look, everything.”