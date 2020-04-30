Irrfan Khan dies: Bollywood star mourned by Riz Ahmed and others

Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra, Riz Ahmed and the main actors, directors and Bollywood stars paid tribute on Twitter to the Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai for colon. He was 53 years old.

In Hollywood, the Indian actor was known for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Jurassic World”, “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi”.

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic,” tweeted Chopra, who starred alongside Khan in the dark comedy of 2011 “7 Sins Forgiven” from director Vishal Bhardwaj. “Your talent has paved the way for so many people in so many avenues. You have inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan we will truly miss you. “

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent has paved the way for so many people in so many avenues. You have inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan we will really miss you. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc – PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Khan in “Jurassic World”, remembered him as “a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest days, “he tweeted over a photo of Khan laughing.

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest days. Here he is laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie – Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Although “Nightcrawler” actor Ahmed never met Khan, he called him “an inspiration and a hero for me and millions of others.” His work was constantly transcendent, he was a guiding light for many of us. ”

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him, but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was constantly transcendent, he was a guiding light for many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn – Rice Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Khan’s death “a loss to the world of cinema and theater” and said he “will remember his versatile performances on different media”.

The disappearance of Irrfan Khan is a loss for the world of cinema and theater. He will be remembered for his versatile performance on different media. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. That his soul rests in peace. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Read more reactions to the death of the beloved actor below.

T 3516 – .. just to receive news of the death of Irfaan Khan .. this is the most disturbing and sadest news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a kind colleague .. a prolific contributor to the world of cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge void ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

I didn’t really know #irrfankhan sir beyond the usual greetings and i’m a huge fan conversation at screenings and parties .. But today is like a personal loss! It’s strange .. But I guess it’s a testament to his greatness as an actor and artist .. #the legends never die 💔😢 – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2020

We will greatly miss the art and humanity of Irrfan. I have never seen anyone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H – Kal Penn (@ kalpenn) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a fine talent. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

We will remember you fondly.

Love.

a. – Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

My friend … inspiration and the greatest actor of our time. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai … you will be missed as much as you will cherish the fact that you are part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020