Irrfan Khan dies: Bollywood star mourned by Riz Ahmed and others

Ava DuVernay, Priyanka Chopra, Riz Ahmed and the main actors, directors and Bollywood stars paid tribute on Twitter to the Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday after being admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai for colon. He was 53 years old.

In Hollywood, the Indian actor was known for his roles in “Slumdog Millionaire”, “Jurassic World”, “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi”.

“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic,” tweeted Chopra, who starred alongside Khan in the dark comedy of 2011 “7 Sins Forgiven” from director Vishal Bhardwaj. “Your talent has paved the way for so many people in so many avenues. You have inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan we will truly miss you. “

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Khan in “Jurassic World”, remembered him as “a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest days, “he tweeted over a photo of Khan laughing.

Although “Nightcrawler” actor Ahmed never met Khan, he called him “an inspiration and a hero for me and millions of others.” His work was constantly transcendent, he was a guiding light for many of us. ”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Khan’s death “a loss to the world of cinema and theater” and said he “will remember his versatile performances on different media”.

Read more reactions to the death of the beloved actor below.


