High tech gadgets: here are some security innovations spurred by the coronavirus pandemic

One of the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a multitude of innovations, with people and businesses finding inventive ways to preserve public health and safety. Charlie D’Agata of CBS News shares what some of these inventions are, ranging from clever gadgets to elite technology.

“Immutouch” vibrating bracelet

Immutouch bracelet

“People touch their faces 23 times an hour. It’s unconscious behavior that’s happening,” said Seattle inventor Justin Ith.

The bracelet can be calibrated to detect when someone reaches his nose, mouth or eyes and then vibrate when he feels that the wearer reaches his face. The vibration is intended to alert the person of his unconscious action and to reduce the risk that the coronavirus enters the body through vulnerable points.

“Hygienehook”

Hygienehook

Touching a door handle is such a pervasive part of life that most couldn’t count how many times they did it throughout the day. However, with most surfaces now considered a potential health risk, doorknobs pose an inevitable problem.

British furniture designer Steve Brooks has sought to resolve the dilemma, with a simple device that looks like the top of a hanger that extends to a base designed to be grasped. The hook is then used to push, pull or turn a door handle.

Brooks said his idea was to make the life of Health workers Easier.

“If they change gloves every time they go for a cup of coffee, that’s a lot of gloves just to maneuver around the hospital,” he said.

Smart helmet

Abu Dhabi police analyze temperatures Abu Dhabi Police / Security Media



Although smart technology is not a new concept, it is reused to detect possible symptoms of viruses in public spaces.

Dubai police recently deployed a thermal imaging smart helmet, designed to detect people with high temperatures – a common symptom of COVID-19.

In the United States, some places use similar thermal imaging technology in stores, to detect if entering customers are potentially feverish.

Other devices envisaged are separation screens in restaurants, Plexiglas cabins on the beaches and mobile barriers for car assembly lines. Watch the video above for more information on this new era of innovation.