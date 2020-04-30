Giancarlo Stanton to donate face protection to hospitals

The shortage of personal protective equipment in American hospitals is a national problem. With more than a million Americans tested positive for the new coronavirus and more than 60,000 dead, some doctors and nurses have been asked to care for patients without the cool masks and shields that could better protect them from the disease.

Giancarlo Stanton did something. The most useful player in the 2017 National League announced Wednesday that he is donating 15,000 face shields to hospitals in southern California, where he grew up, and in New York, where he now plays for the Yankees.

Local recipients are the Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, the Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys and the East Los Angeles Doctors’s Hospital.

“The African American and Latin American communities are the hardest hit,” said Stanton. “These hospitals have the fewest resources. They were exhausted. “

Stanton said he expects to do more research and provide more masks.

A look at the protective masks offered by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees. (Voodoo making)

“They are going out as quickly as possible,” he said. “I will continue to check where they are most needed.”

Stanton, who played at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High, said he was also touched by friends and family who contracted the coronavirus, who have all recovered.

“Their stories of how they felt and the struggle to get out of it, just to see the overall damage it has done is pretty savage,” he said.

Stanton said he is training in Tampa, the city that hosts the Yankees for spring training. He said he was anxious to start the season, whatever plan the league and the players’ union might agree on, and said he would agree to quarantine if necessary.

The protective masks that Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees donates are available in a variety of colors. (Voodoo making)

“We play every day,” he said. “You may need a few different cities to get the best plan. Whichever is safer, I think we would all agree to go back. “

After the league sanctioned the Houston Astros for cheating, Stanton said the punishment was not hard enough and the Astros should have been stripped of their title in the 2017 world series, in which they defeated the Dodgers. Stanton respectfully stated that this is not the right time to comment on the league’s punishment for the Boston Red Sox last week.

“Everyone is going through difficult times,” said Stanton.

When Stanton planned his donation, he said he gave priority to “companies that were reorienting their manufacturing to help the cause.”

Voodoo Manufacturing, a 3D printing, prototyping and design service provider, is based in Brooklyn, at the heart of the coronavirus crisis in America. The Voodoo factory, which employs 20 people, was ordered to close in March as a non-core business.

Instead, CEO Max Friefeld and his company reorganized its factory to make face shields.

“We have never made face masks before,” said Friefeld.

He said the company had produced more than 30,000 shields in about a month. Stanton’s order represented half of it, with a value estimated by Friefeld at around $ 50,000.

Friefeld said he hopes to have the opportunity to meet Stanton after the pandemic is over. If he does, Friefeld jokingly reflected on Stanton’s memories that might appear on the wall of the voodoo factory.

“Maybe a signed face shield,” he said.