Facebook has made $ 4.9 billion in sales so far this year

Facebook Tuesday reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting global slowdown in digital advertising.

Social media, like Google Tuesday, said it is feeling the pressure of the global pandemic, but expects to deal with it with modest long-term effects.

Facebook said it earned $ 4.9 billion, or $ 1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That’s more than double the $ 2.43, or 85 cents a share, he said in the same period a year earlier. Revenues increased 18% to $ 17.74 billion from $ 15.08 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected higher earnings of $ 1.74 per share and lower revenues of $ 17.34 billion.

The company said it had seen a “significant reduction” in prices and demand for ads in the last three weeks of March. He declined to give any indication of earnings for the rest of the year, but said that in the second quarter so far, he had seen “signs of stability” in the first three weeks of April. Advertising revenue during this period has remained stable compared to the period of the previous year, Facebook said.

Facebook had 2.6 billion monthly users on average in March, up 10% from the previous year. Its daily user base during the month increased 11% to an average of 1.73 billion.

The company said nearly 3 billion people used at least one of its apps (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp) at least once a month in March. This is 11% more than a year ago.

Facebook’s stock climbed more than 8.5% to $ 210.77 after the offices closed after its results were released.