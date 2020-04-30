Doctors and Nurses Overwhelmed in Japan Tackle Widespread Abuse with COVID-19

Tokyo – Healthcare workers around the world face inadequate equipment, punish schedules and disease without cure. Nurses and doctors in Japan bear an additional burden – abuse, hysteria and harassment from their fellow citizens.

“Why are you nurses walking outside? It’s absurd.” The nurse found herself approached by a restless man as she returned to her car. “It is your fault that the virus spreads!”

“You work in the hospital, right?” a group of mothers interviewed another nurse in a park in Tokyo. “We would be grateful if you stayed away.” Shocked, the nurse immediately went home with her children, she told the TBS network. “It’s as if they equate nurses to coronavirus.”

A staff member from the Kita-Harima medical center was unable to move because the moving company refused to collect his furniture. In the Taito district of Tokyo, a nurse employed at Eiju General Hospital was asked to stop bringing her preschooler to daycare.

Several cases of children of health workers expelled from public day care – forcing some nurses to stay at home or even leave the profession – forced the government to issue a statement that “prejudice and discrimination against children of medical workers are absolutely not allowed. “

“What should we do to protect the children of health workers from corona bullying?” Asked an article in the April 24 issue of President magazine, suggesting that “strict home stay orders cause people to act and panic.”

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called the horrific treatment of health workers “extremely sad,” adding that “from a human rights perspective, this is extremely shameful.”

The barrier of vitriol to health workers, as well as stigmatization of patients with coronavirus, was addressed in a recent Japanese Red Cross campaign, who said COVID-19 triggered another epidemic – fear and denigration of medical staff and patients.

The duty of a nurse

Even before the coronavirus struck, nurses, who are predominantly women in Japan, were in short supply in the country. With a spike in critically ill patients requiring ventilators and ECMO cardiopulmonary machines, which require additional staff, nurses have been pushed to the limit.

In Osaka, two nurses from the Namihaya Rehabilitation Hospital, which has more than 100 cases of coronavirus, were sent back to work even after being tested positive for the virus. The hospital said he simply couldn’t find anyone else.

A 2019 Nursing Association survey found that one in six nurses quit their job in the first year due to punitive work, low wages and lack of time, in addition to sexual harassment.