Coronavirus: NHL Offers Hope Players May Return To The Ice In May

NHL players, coaches and staff will remain in quarantine for an indefinite period, the NHL players’ league and assn. said in a joint statement on Wednesday, but the two groups raised hopes for a return to the ice by suggesting that players could engage in breakout activities by mid-May or late May “provided that conditions continue to evolve favorably. “

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman suspended the 2019-2020 season on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He subsequently issued several residence orders, the last period to end on Thursday. Players born in Europe have been allowed to return to their home countries while waiting to know if the season will resume, and many have done so.

Bettman said last week that he was ready to plan games over the summer to finish the season and win the Stanley Cup, which he said could be accomplished without infringing on the 2020-21 season.

The regular season was around 85% finished when the season was suspended and no decision has been made on whether the schedule will be played – even if several teams have been eliminated from the playoffs – or if play will resume with the Cup. Stanley. playoffs.

NHL options include playing fanless games, respecting local restrictions on mass gatherings and hosting games in two or four main cities to minimize player travel and keep them in a virus-free bubble as much as possible.

The statement released Wednesday follows a meeting of the Return to Play committee, which is made up of representatives from the league and players.

Here is the text:

“Following the NHL / NHLPA Return to Game Committee meeting today, and in accordance with guidelines provided by medical experts and national and local authorities, the NHLPA and the NHL issued the following statement regarding the continuous break of the 2019-2020 season:

“Despite numerous reports and speculation over the past few days, the NHL and NHLPA have made no decisions or set a timetable for a possible return to the game.

“Given recent developments in some local NHL club communities, we are now considering a phase 2 transition period following the phase 1” self-quarantine “phase currently recommended by players and staff. hockey.

“The precise transition date to Phase 2, during which players could return to small group activities at NHL club training facilities, remains undetermined. However, provided that conditions continue to evolve favorably – and, subject to potential competition concerns between disparate markets – we believe we may be able to move to phase 2 at some point between the middle and the end of May. Specific guidelines governing the activities of players and hockey staff would be provided at that time. In the meantime, we expect players and hockey staff to continue to adhere to the recommended guidelines put in place when the season ended on March 12.

“The Return to Play committee will continue to meet regularly.”