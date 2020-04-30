Coronavirus in quarantine: watch Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Frankenstein’

Who is the monster and who is the man?

The National Theater of Great Britain presents its acclaimed adaptation in 2011 of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”, directed by Danny Boyle and with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating in the roles of the mad doctor and his infernal creation.

Cumberbatch is the creature of the version released from 11 a.m. on Thursday. Miller is the performance monster at 11 am Friday. The two are free to watch on the National Theater’s YouTube page and will be available on request for seven days.

Fun fact: the two actors also played Arthur Conan Doyle’s master detective, Sherlock Holmes, although in different TV series: Cumberbatch in the BBC “Sherlock” and Miller in the procedural “Elementary” of CBS.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for Thursday, all Pacific hours.

“Illuminate the chandelier”

Los Angeles-based company Heidi Duckler Dance is broadcasting live a revised version of site-specific work slated to be presented at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills this spring. It is based on an adult tale by Brazilian author Clarice Lispector. 5 p.m. Thursday. $ 15 donation suggested. RSVP to eventbrite.com

Mahler’s “resurrection”

The New York Philharmonic resurfaces a 1963 performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, conducted by then musical director Leonard Bernstein. It was televised as a memorial to John F. Kennedy two days after the death of the 35th American president in Dallas. 4.30 p.m. Thursday; available to broadcast for 24 hours. Free. facebook.com/nyphilharmonic

Gratitude Awards

Terrence McNally, Tony’s five-time playwright who died last month due to complications from COVID-19, will be posthumously honored for all of his Drama League achievements in this virtual tribute and fundraiser. Nominations will be announced for the annual arts awards, and Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, Megan Hilty and Patti LuPone are among the stars to appear. 4.30 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations are accepted for the league’s Ghost Light campaign, which supports educational and relief programs. facebook.com and youtube.com

LACO at home

Members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra are joined by the Miró Quartet for a live program that includes pieces by Schubert, Bach, Debussy and Piazzolla. The solo violinist Margaret Batjer is the host. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; available on request thereafter. Free. LACO.org/laco-at-home

“The Vasulka effect”

The Orange County Museum of Art is showing this documentary presenting the pioneers of video art Steina and Woody Vasulka, the Czechoslovakian duo who founded the Manhattan art space, cuisine. Available from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP for the access link to ocmaexpand.org

BritWeek in Room

Joshua Bell and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields perform Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony as the online version of Nigel Lythgoe’s annual cultural celebration continues. 7 p.m. Thursday Free; donations accepted. britweek.org and facebook.com/BritWeek

“Cold War spaces”

The Wende Museum in Culver City is launching this new weekly lunchtime Zoom webinar with “Private Space in the Soviet Union: A Conversation with Susan E. Reid and Joes Segal”. Thursday noon. Free. RSVP to wendemuseum.org

Listen now E-Festival

This virtual version of the annual showcase for local composers ends with chamber music performances from past festivals. Available at any time, with new messages going from Thursday to Sunday. Free; donations accepted. hearnowmusicfestival.com

