Coronavirus disease killed more Americans than the Vietnam War

Coronavirus deaths on Tuesday reached a dark milestone, surpassing the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

More than 58,300 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to a count held by Johns Hopkins University. This compares to the National Archives’ figure of 58,220 dead from the Vietnam War, which lasted more than a decade.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 exceeded one million in the United States on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

The new coronavirus has besieged health systems and economies around the world since health officials first identified it in December in Wuhan, China.

While President Trump applauded the states that reopened during the pandemic on Tuesday, several governors warned that caution should be exercised before allowing people to invade stores and restaurants.

New York government Andrew Cuomo has said authorities will measure some critical data points as the state reopens in the coming weeks. Among these points, Cuomo said, is whether hospital emergency rooms are starting to exceed 70% of capacity.

“Don’t overwhelm the hospital system,” Cuomo, a Democrat, said at a press conference on Tuesday. “If you reach 70%, you can expect this number to increase over the next two weeks, as the newly infected people get sick and some of them arrive at the hospital.”

New York State has remained a hotbed of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States, with 295,000 cases and more than 22,900 deaths. Her stay-at-home obligation will expire on May 15, but the order could be extended. However, the number of deaths in New York has decreased in recent days. The Comfort, a US Navy hospital ship that has docked in New York harbor for the past month and has treated patients with the virus, is scheduled to depart on Thursday. In recent days, Cuomo has presented a plan that could see businesses reopened in stages – starting with construction, then eventually retail establishments.

Trump used social media to congratulate Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, on Tuesday for announcing that his state will ease home restrictions this week. Trump, who said the reopening of states was the responsibility of the governors, also acknowledged the measures being taken in various regions of the country to ease the restrictions.

“Many states are moving towards a quick and safe reopening!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

A day earlier, several states – Colorado, Montana, Tennessee – lifted the conditions for staying at home. Heart states in the Deep South are expected to ease restrictions in the coming days.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, met Trump in the White House on Tuesday and said his state has done a better job of fighting coronavirus than the others. In recent weeks, DeSantis has been criticized by critics for a late response in issuing a home stay order. The state has experienced 32,000 infections and more than 1,100 deaths.

“You come from D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, you name it. Florida has done better, ”said DeSantis as he sat down next to Trump.

But some governors call for patience.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday that his state’s home maintenance notice would not be lifted on May 4 but was extended until May 18.

“I know pushing these dates back a few weeks is probably not what many people want to hear,” said Baker, a Republican, noting that the safety of residents is his number one priority.

Nearby, in Maine, Governor Janet Mills extended orders for her state’s virus until the end of May. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mills said the order authorized “residents of Maine to continue engaging in activities that are already permitted, such as occasional shopping, exercise.”

She said that the month ahead the restrictions will be “changed to allow us to participate in the safe and gradual reopening, restarting our economy.”

Like most rural and less densely populated areas, the state has only registered 1,000 cases and at least 50 deaths. Many vacation cities dotted around the coast asked visitors – mostly wealthy New Yorkers with second homes – to stay away during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in the south, where high rates of infections have occurred, health officials are paying close attention to Georgia, where businesses like hair salons and gyms reopened last week and restaurants were allowed to reopen on Monday.

In Louisiana, which has experienced high rates of infection and death among black communities from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, Governor John Bel Edwards extended the state order until May 15. He said the state had not flattened its coronavirus infection curve enough to reopen. Louisiana has experienced 27,000 infections and more than 1,800 deaths.

“I would much prefer to be out today and say that we have looked at the criteria, we have everything, we’re going to phase one,” said Edwards, a Democrat. “It’s just not where we are. The only thing I refuse to do is fake. I’m not going to pretend that we are better off than we are.”