Chinese automaker’s coronavirus masks arrive in California

The first shipment of protective masks purchased from a Chinese company by advisers to Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in California this weekend as part of a still confidential deal that cost Californian taxpayers nearly $ 1 billion. .

Newsom briefly mentioned the Wednesday delivery in its statement on the state’s response to the coronaviruses, and it was later confirmed by the governor’s office of the emergency services. In total, the state has received some 3 million surgical masks made by BYD, a company known for building electric vehicles with an assembly plant in Los Angeles County.

The masks “arrived on Saturday evening, entered the state warehouse on Sunday and began to be distributed yesterday at 18 specific sites,” Newsom said. “And as new protective equipment arrives, more quickly, we will remove it.”

Newsom said BYD has agreed to manufacture 200 million masks per month for California, a contract that will end in late June at a total cost of $ 990 million. Most of them will be N95 masks, much sought after by emergency responders and health care workers. The contract provides for 150 million N95 masks. Those who arrived on a flight from China to Los Angeles on Saturday were traditional surgical masks, which the state expects to receive 50 million.

The exact details of the lucrative contract have been hidden since the governor first revealed it in an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on April 7. The next day, The Times asked for the deal and details of the purchase, a request not yet filled out by the Governor’s Emergency Services Office. Administration officials refused to tell anyone, including members of the Legislative Assembly, how much each mask costs the state.

Three million masks made by Chinese electric car maker BYD arrived in California this week, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. (Office of the Emergency Services of the Governor of California)

In two separate public hearings, Democratic and Republican lawmakers criticized the secrecy surrounding the BYD contract. The same evening Newsom touted the deal on national television, administration officials asked the Joint Legislative Budget Committee for permission to depart from an existing 72-hour rule to spend $ 495 million. for a first payment on the purchase. Officials told lawmakers on Monday that a payment of $ 104.7 million was due, bringing the total amount paid to BYD’s health care supply subsidiary to $ 599.7 million.

BYD launched its effort to enter the manufacturing sector of protective masks in March. Although the products are made in China, the partnership with the state involves the California branch of the company – the operator of a vehicle assembly plant in Lancaster who has obtained a state tax credit $ 3 million in 2015.

“It is an organization with manufacturing capacity specially designed to meet this need. And it’s a great partnership because it’s a California-based company, “said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, on April 8.

State officials have insisted that the undisclosed contract requires that N95 masks manufactured by BYD must first be approved for their effectiveness by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. A BYD spokesperson said on Wednesday that certification could take place at the end of the week and that the first shipment of surgical masks was slightly ahead of schedule.

Communities across California are in dire need of masks and other protective equipment. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that the city will purchase 24 million N95 masks from North Carolina manufacturer Honeywell. The first 100,000 such masks are expected to arrive in May and will cost 79 cents each, said Garcetti.

The cost per mask of those made by BYD could be much higher. State officials declined for more than three weeks to provide further details, citing concerns that the masks could somehow be requisitioned by an outside entity during the process of their delivery to California.

Newsom hinted at the first installment of BYD masks at three successive public events this week, but never mentioned the company by name. On Wednesday, he said masks would be a key part of the California pandemic response.

“We recognize that the total need is in the tens of millions,” he said. “And that’s why we made a fairly large purchase.”