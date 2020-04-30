Can I get tested for coronavirus? How long do the results take?

It’s getting easier and easier to get a coronavirus test in California – following an initial deployment marked by restrictions and shortages that delayed most of the others just a few weeks ago .

So who can get tested?

Inpatients and symptomatic health care workers are always considered a priority for testing. A second level of priority includes symptomatic people who are older or who have underlying conditions.

Asymptomatic people living or working in high-risk environments such as nursing homes, prisons and even some households are now also at the top of the priority list, following a decision made last week by officials from the California public health partially relax screening restrictions.

The state’s expansion of federal guidelines reflects the increasing availability of tests, as major labs report sufficient supplies and excess capacity to perform more procedures, according to the public health department.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, the federal government should provide the state with vital, but missing, samples. Newsom recently stated that 100,000 swabs were due to arrive in California last week and 250,000 this week.

These developments are considered by some experts to be an important step towards the implementation of extensive tests in California to identify and isolate all cases of coronavirus – something which, according to the governor, is crucial to lift the strict order of stay in the state house currently in place.

In L.A. County, residents with symptoms can schedule a same-day or next-day appointment for a test after online registration. Symptoms include fever, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, and cough. (Signs of needing immediate medical attention include turning blue, persistent chest pain or pressure, difficulty breathing, and confusion.)

The test for an active infection – which involves a mouth swab – takes a few minutes, but the wait in line at each test site will vary, according to county officials.

Results are usually available in three to five days. Patients are informed by email or SMS when their results are ready.

This is the latest list of L.A. County test sites.