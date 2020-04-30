Brett Favre spoke to Aaron Rodgers and predicts the end of the Ugly Packers

It doesn’t sound like this love story is going to have a happy ending.

Retired Packers quarterback Brett Favre – who was usurped by Aaron Rodgers in 2008 – thinks that the momentum created by the editorial staff of Jordan Love, 21, is a barrel of powder, intended to “raise his ugly head “.

“I just think Green Bay isn’t going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years,” said Favre. “I would do everything I could to not burn this bridge and I don’t think they did. I think they have burned a bridge which is going to be difficult to overcome. At some point, I think he will raise his ugly head. “

Favre formed this opinion after a post-project conversation with Rodgers.

“I’m not going to talk about everything we talked about”, the Pro Bowler 11 times said the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. “He was, let’s just say surprised, they went in that direction.”

The Packers’ draft strategy has taken many by surprise, now apparently including the 36-year-old Rodgers who still has three years on his contract. General Manager Brian Gutekunst did not add any receiving weapons from a class of very talented wide receivers and hit the Utah state pistolist by aggressively trading to # 26 to secure him.

“Had a good opportunity to take on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love,” said Gutekunst after the draft. “Excited by a player that we take and develop at the most important position in football.”

The strategy, it seems, is to have Rodgers play the remaining years in which he takes a heavy salary cap, during which time he would develop a mentor-student relationship with Love and help him become a franchise quarterback.

It was also the result the Packers hoped for when they drafted Rodgers in 2005. However, Favre never really adopted this dynamic, which resulted in an ugly split with the team in 2008.

Bob McGinn, who has been covering the Packers for nearly four decades, added that Love’s writing could signal more than just a change of guard. He believes head coach Matt LaFleur “is fed up with [Aaron] Rodgers acted and wanted to change the narrative “and” gain leverage with their imperial quarterback and passive-aggressive style. “

The Packers should be motivated to prevent the situation from escalating – at least during the first two years of Love’s stay in Green Bay. Rodgers has a dead cap of $ 51.15 million in 2020, which drops to $ 31.56 million in 2021, then $ 17.2 million in 2022 and $ 2.85 million in 2023, according to Over The Cap.