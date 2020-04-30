Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj rap on TikTok hits ‘Savage’ and ‘Say So’

Call her Beyoncé Thee Knowles.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé surprised fans with a remix of the hit song from Stallion “Savage”.

The popular TikTok jam received the A-lister treatment – with a charitable touch. Since the two singers are from Houston, Texas, the proceeds of the song will benefit the Bread of Life relief fund from Coronavirus, reports Pitchfork.

Stallion, 25, and Bey, 38, added new verses to the track, which is a popular backing song from TikTok’s viral videos. Knowles added instantly iconic lyrics to the already extremely catchy song, such as: “If you don’t jump to put jeans on baby, you don’t feel my pain.” She also called out to her mom, Tina, like an original “savage”.

“Savage” is not the only TikTok hit to receive royal rap treatment. Doja Cat’s “Say So” will be adorned with new lines from the one and only Nicki Minaj, 37, who announced it music retreat months ago.

“YOU ASKED for a tweet #SaySoRemix to preview the ft remix. @NICKIMINAJ”, Doja Cat, 24, tweeted Wednesday afternoon, around the same time, the “Savage” remix appeared.

While there was no official word on the song’s release date, the excitement for the song was in vogue on Twitter.