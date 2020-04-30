Amidst coronaviruses, America is slowly moving toward reopening

Amid gloomy financial prospects in which the US economy experienced its sharpest decline since the Great Recession, a mixture of optimism and caution covered the country Wednesday as authorities assessed responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo noted that the death rate has dropped in recent days, but still remains worrying. At least 330 people died on Tuesday in New York State, Cuomo said, up from 335 and 337 the previous day.

“You see that the decline has been slow at best, and [the toll is] still disgusting, “Cuomo said at a press conference at the State Capitol in Albany.

Cuomo said he will sign a decree on Wednesday authorizing hospitals in some northern New York counties to start elective surgeries again. Like the country’s governors, Cuomo has announced in recent days a multi-phase approach to the reopening. The state, which was the US epicenter, has a residence order that will expire on May 15, but it could be extended.

Most of the deaths were in New York, where police interrupted a massive funeral in Brooklyn on Tuesday for a rabbi. Nearly 2,500 members of the Orthodox Jewish community attended the funeral.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio called the large gathering “unacceptable”.

“When I heard, I went there myself to make sure the crowd was dispersed. And what I have seen will NOT be tolerated as long as we fight the coronavirus, “he said on Twitter. De Blasio later declared that he showed “hard love” in expressing his anger at the situation.

Meanwhile, in neighboring New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced that he would reopen all state parks and golf courses on May 2. He said social distance would still be necessary for the foreseeable future.

The death toll from COVID-19 approached 61,000 people in the United States on Wednesday, and confirmed cases have exceeded one million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some models had suggested that the United States would not reach this stage before the end of the summer. The closure of businesses nationwide – restaurants, gyms, retail – led the US economy to shrink 4.8% in the first quarter.

On Wednesday, elsewhere in the country, the governors continued to assess conditions in their states and develop plans for the reopening of businesses.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said religious services with limited capacity could resume in early May. Several pastors across the country have challenged orders to stay at home, preaching in front of crowded churches.

In Tennessee, retail stores are allowed to reopen to 50% of their capacity. Some Texas companies have started allowing workers to return after Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that restaurants could reopen Friday at 25% capacity.

In many of these states, the racial disparities in who gets the virus and dies are glaring. Lack of access to quality health care, among others, has led to higher infection rates in black communities across the country.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that in Georgia, where companies have almost completely reopened in recent days to the chagrin of health officials, almost 80% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were black .

“Black patients were disproportionately represented among hospital patients, reflecting a greater severity of COVID-19 in this population,” wrote researchers from the Atlanta-based CDC.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, met with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. He is the last governor to meet with Trump – Cuomo’s governor, Ron DeSantis, on Tuesday Cuomo last Tuesday – and to discuss ways forward in the pandemic.

At the meeting with Bel Edwards, Trump said that the social distancing guidelines would “fade” in the weeks and months to come. Earlier in the week, one of his best advisers on the coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, said that social distancing would remain in place throughout the summer.

Edwards extended his state home care order to mid-May, which was due to expire in the coming days.

Meanwhile, DeSantis, back in Florida, announced Monday that parts of the state would see a softened home stay order. Restaurants and retail stores would reopen to 25% of their capacity.

But, DeSantis said, three of the state’s most populous counties – Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach – would remain under strict order for several weeks to help slow the spread of the virus. Florida has registered 32,800 confirmed virus cases and at least 1,170 deaths.

DeSantis said the state was taking a “very slow and methodical approach”.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.