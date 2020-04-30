American Olympic gymnastics coach Maggie Haney suspended for 8 years

Former American Olympic Coach Maggie Haney Has Been Suspended For Eight Years By USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse athletes.

USA Gymnastics confirmed the penalty in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision came after two months of hearings, including Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez testify against her Longtime coach and world champion Riley McCusker wrote a letter criticizing Haney.

“The independent hearing panel – composed of three members of the gymnastics community, including a lawyer, a club owner and a former national team athlete – concluded that Ms. Haney had violated the code of ethics of the United States gymnastics, safe sport policy and others, “said USA Gymnastics in the release.

Haney is suspended from membership and all training of gymnastics athletes from the United States or member clubs for eight years, with immediate effect, followed by a two-year probationary period. After the suspension ended, USA Gymnastics stated that Haney could reapply after submitting proof of completion of certain specified Safe Sport courses. “

“The decision is regrettable but not surprising given the cumbersome nature of the investigation and hearing process,” Russell Prince, lawyer for Haney, told the Southern California News Group. “There is no fundamental fairness in the way these questions are resolved. Obviously, I anticipate arbitration. “

Haney, 42, coached Hernandez and McCusker at the MG Elite Gymnastics in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.