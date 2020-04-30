A ‘devastating’ effective coronavirus captured in an image cell

One feature that makes SARS-CoV-2, or the new coronavirus, scary is that it is very good to take the host cell machinery for its own purpose.

The high-resolution image below, captured by Elizabeth Fischer, director of the electron microscopy unit at Rocky Mountain Laboratory (RML), was taken with a classical scanning electron microscope. Fischer has also captured viscose from a coronavirus that causes Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

These orange-brown folds and tufts are part of the surface of a single cell infected with SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

SARS-CoV-2 particles are small, blue spheres that rise from the cell surface.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the image describes a process known as “viral spread” in which virus particles are released from a dead cell.

“This image gives us a window on how devastatingly effective SARS-CoV-2 appears to be in the selection of host cell machines: only one infected cell can release thousands of new virus particles, which in turn can be transmitted to others,” Francis Collins of the NIH wrote a blog post.

These types of detailed images help researchers understand the deadly virus that has infected more than 3 million people worldwide, including one million people in the United States.

“By capturing multiple images of the coronavirus using the arsenal of microscopes available in RML and elsewhere, researchers are learning more daily about how SARS-CoV-2 enters a cell, moves within it, and then rises to infect other cells,” Collins added. .