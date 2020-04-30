3.8 million more Americans claim unemployment benefits

More than 3.8 million Americans claimed unemployment benefits last week, which means the coronavirus crisis has sidelined more than 30 million workers, according to new federal data.

This means that 18.6% of the country’s workforce – more people than the state of Texas as a whole – has attempted to collect unemployment checks in the past six weeks, as the pandemic resulted in massive layoffs. Across the country.

The latest seasonally adjusted total from the United States Department of Labor remained at an unthinkable level less than two months ago, down from 4.4 million in the week ending April 18. Economists expected 3.5 million requests last week.

“Record unemployment benefits deposits are starting to decline, but the flood will likely continue,” Bloomberg economists Eliza Winger and Andrew Husby said in a comment.

The number of people receiving continuous unemployment checks hit a record high of 17.9 million in the week ending April 18, up from a total of 15.8 million the week before. The federal government reports these persistent claims within one week.

The number of new deposits has dropped for four consecutive weeks since peaking at 6.8 million in the last week of March as overwhelmed state offices have had to deal with the backlog of claims. But New York registered an unadjusted total of 218,912 jobless claims last week, up from 205,184 the previous week, according to the federal government.

Figures indicate pandemic has caused job losses on an unprecedented scale since the Great Depression, as closures supposed to stem the spread of the deadly virus have forced many companies to shut down and lay off or lay off workers . Some states, such as Georgia, have started to allow certain companies to reopen, which could reduce some jobs.

The federal government’s monthly employment report for April will provide one of the widest pictures to date of the depth with which the virus ravaged the labor market when it is released next Friday. Some experts expect the unemployment rate to reach 20% in June, compared to 4.4% only in March.

With post wires