Zoom’s success story probably doesn’t include Facebook’s takeover

Zoom is the feeling of social networking for years – and it’s also likely to be safe from Facebook taking over anytime soon.

The video conferencing application has rapidly become all over the world during the coronavirus lockout. Its user base has increased 20-fold to more than 200 million since the start of the pandemic. In addition to business meetings and university lectures, people have signed up for Easter celebrations, trivia nights and karaoke competitions.

But if Facebook’s billionaire boss wanted to get Zoom, he would have had a hard time, regulatory experts say. This is due in part to the fact that Facebook has been included in a competition law investigation with the Federal Trade Commission, which threatens to dismantle Zuckerberg’s previous acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Under normal circumstances, acquiring Zoom can be less problematic than, for example, buying Snapchat, says Seth Bloom, a former secretary general of the U.S. Senate Competition Law Subcommittee. He may find that Facebook does not operate in Zoom’s primary niche, which is providing video conferencing to businesses.

“Facebook is likely to have a zero percent market share in conferences, so the deal is possible,” Bloom says. “Facebook can argue that Zoom is so important in this interest rate economy that you need a company as strong as Facebook to handle conference calls.”

Late last week, Facebook unveiled a new video conferencing feature for its Messenger apps, called Messenger Rooms. Unlike Zoom, which allows users to create calendars and send invitations to meetings, Rooms has a more modern feel, allowing users to compile ad hoc conversations with groups of friends on their networks.

This distinction can be crucial in any search for trade approval. When Facebook bought Instagram in 2012, it argued that the $ 1 billion deal should be approved in part because Facebook was in a social networking mode, not a photo-sharing mode, and did not cause restrictions on competition law.

Nonetheless, as The Post reported in February, the FTC also revealed a document written by a high-level Facebook executive that the company bought Instagram to eliminate a potential competitor. Facebook has declined to comment on the reported document.

Now, the FTC is investigating previous Facebook mergers, including Instagram, for anti-competitive behavior, even as Senator Elizabeth Warren and other clerks publicly demand the company’s dissolution.

“I think buying Facebook from Zoom would be a tough sale in this environment,” Bloom said. “Zuck’s political advisers might tell him this is not a good time to try this.”

Indeed, it is entirely possible that Zoom is not on Zuckerberg’s shopping list for other reasons, according to technology insiders.

Not the least of them has been Zoomin’s Hornet’s Nest privacy issues, which have included allegations such as corporate espionage and creepy eavesdropping in kindergarten classes.

“Besides not having to buy Zoom on Facebook, that would be really stupid,” technology analyst Shelly Palmer told The Post. “The only reason they would buy it is to kill it. Their infrastructure dwarf Zoom is, and is a thousand times more sophisticated. “

Palmer said Facebook’s Messenger Room feature seems to be a response to a temporary need it sees from collaborating users. He pointed out that video conferencing for up to eight people on Facebook Messenger has been available for years.

“We use the word‘ Zoom ’in the same way as‘ Kleenex ’because it has conquered our hearts,” Palmer said. “From a technological standpoint, I’m not so sure.”

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives added that Zoom’s $ 46 billion market cap may not make Facebook investors too eager to take a step, especially in an area where Facebook doesn’t know they want to do business.

“Now, this is research that can be used to see how successfully they can build a presence,” Ives said. “I think if they feel that the customer is being accepted significantly, they might try to dive deep and investigate the acquisition.”

Facebook did not respond immediately to requests for comments on Tuesday.