Zoom shares fall when Google Meet for Business is free

Zoom’s shares fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday after Google announced it would soon make its meeting point a video conferencing service for all users.

The Google move is a direct shot of Zoom, whose user base has grown 20-fold to more than 200 million during a coronavirus pandemic. Meet, which currently has about 100 daily active users, was previously limited to companies or users with a training account.

According to Javier Soltero, CEO of G Suite, deployment will begin gradually in the coming weeks. In press release after announcing the decision, Soltero mentioned the data protection systems in place at Meet, seemingly a rod in Zoom that has been struck in recent weeks to protect its privacy.

Google has been offering free video conferencing for nearly 12 years through its Hangouts service, but its features are outdated in terms of security and technology, and its popularity has waned. The company also maintains Duo, a video calling application that can only be used on smartphones.

While Google has long provided free, public versions of enterprise tools like Gmail and Google Docs, the launch of Meet three years ago has not been the same.

Meet will disconnect free calls an hour after October, when Skype and Facebook’s new Messenger Rooms service, which opened last week, aren’t time-limited. Zoom consumer accounts have a 40-minute limit. Free Meet calls are also limited to one host and 100 participants – the same as the free version of Zoom, but beyond the 50-person limit for Messenger and Skype.

The alphabet reported first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, which was better than investors had expected due to the virus-infected economy. CEOs said they expect the increase in free services to now be profitable in the long run by creating user loyalty.

Zoom the stock down 6.2 percent on Wednesday morning, to $ 147.05.

