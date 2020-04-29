World War II veteran who raised more than $ 30 million for health care workers receives more than 125,000 birthday cards

World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore has become one of Britain’s most beloved residents earlier this month when he raised millions for the country’s healthcare workers. The 99-year-old woman has now received over 125,000 birthday cards from fans, according to BBC News.

Earlier this month, Moore promised to walk 100 rounds of his garden – 10 each day – in time for his 100th birthday. Moore said he hoped his walking mission would raise £ 1,000 (about $ 1,200) in pledges to thank the British National Health Service (NHS) for his new hip. Moore has far exceeded his monetary target – according to BBC News, donations have now exceeded £ 29 million – and attracted more attention than he thought.

Captain Tom’s cards are now on display in the great hall of a school. He even received one from Prince William and Kate. Bedford School



Supporters around the world have now sent him thousands of cards before his 100th birthday. Her grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, asked his school to help him sort through the massive influx of cards when he heard that the post office was overwhelmed, the BBC reported.

Bedford School staff, parents and students opened each card and displayed them in the school’s main room, according to the BBC. Moore even received cards from Prince William and Duchess Kate and English soccer captain Harry Kane.

“The sheer volume of cards that have been sent to Grandpa is simply amazing,” his grandson told BBC News. “So many cards are truly sincere with thousands of young children who took the time to use their artistic talent and write a personal message.”

The photos show the maps almost covering the floor of the room, and even some of the walls.

It’s not the only tribute Moore will receive for his birthday. He will also receive a Royal postmark, reported the BBC. Until Friday, all stamped mail will be marked: “Happy 100th birthday, Captain Thomas Moore, hero of the NHS fundraiser, April 30, 2020.”

Captain Tom received so many cards that his grandson Benjie Ingram-Moore had to ask his school to help him sort them, reports the BBC. Bedford School



The veteran also received a pastel portrait and sketch of Keighley, West Yorkshire, where he grew up, made for him by royal portrait painter Darren Baker, according to the BBC.