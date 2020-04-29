Why experts don’t worry too much about COVID-19 patients tested positive for coronavirus

Seoul – South Korea has successfully brought its coronavirus epidemic under control, with around 10,700 confirmed cases and only 1,600 patients still treated today. Thus, this has raised concerns worldwide, according to authorities, 292 of the patients who have recovered from the disease and who have been discharged from hospitals have since had a new positive test.

Among the key questions that researchers are still struggling with COVID-19 is the extent to which survivors immunity to coronavirus who causes it, and whether it can reappear in a patient who appeared to be recovering.

But the head of the South Korea Central Clinical Committee on New Infectious Diseases (KCDC) downplayed fears that these 292 test results suggest a disturbing trait in the disease. Dr. Myoung Don Oh and his team say there is “a strong possibility” that the new positive tests are due to the limitations of the tests themselves, rather than reinfection with COVID-19.

The widely used “PCR” tests are designed to detect even very small amounts of virus in a patient’s nose or throat, but they cannot tell the difference between dead virus and living infectious viral particles.

Myoung, who spoke at a conference on Wednesday, said animal tests have suggested that COVID-19 patients may have some immunity to the virus for at least a year from the time of infection. The KCDC has repeatedly said that more research is needed, but that did not sound the alarm.

“The virus can be detected (even in discharged patients), but that doesn’t mean it’s an infectious level,” Dr. Jeffri Choi, head of the infectious diseases division at Seoul Medical Center.

Choi added that some recovered patients may even continue to show respiratory symptoms and a positive test for the disease, but “it does not mean reactivation” of the virus: “We think this is a confirmed case, not reinfection or reactivation. ”

He said that in such cases, the virus lingering in a patient’s body does not appear to be at an “infectious level”.