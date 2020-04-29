Warner Records chief Aaron Bay-Schuck plans deal over Sunset Strip

by April 29, 2020 Business
Warner Records chief Aaron Bay-Schuck plans deal over Sunset Strip

Warner Records chief executive Aaron Bay-Schuck turns to the Hollywood Hills housing market, listing his architect’s house near Chateau Marmont for $ 5.9 million, according to records.

It will be a good profit for Bay-Schuck if he gets his prize; property records show that he paid $ 5.15 million for the property four years ago.

Bay-Shuck kept the same things stylistically during its four-year stay, as the modern house has an eye-catching palette of warm woods, concrete floors and glass walls surrounded by lush landscape. Covering 2,900 square feet, it includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

1/9

The patio.

(Realtor.com)

2/9

The kitchen.

(Realtor.com)

3/9

The media room.

(Realtor.com)

4/9

The master bedroom.

(Realtor.com)

5/9

The balcony.

(Realtor.com)

6/9

The exterior.

(Realtor.com)

7/9

Landscaping.

(Realtor.com)

8/9

The wooden house.

(Realtor.com)

9/9

The gym.

(Realtor.com)

Personalized art adorns the walls, and the impressive open floor plan features spectacular wooden ceilings over an indoor-outdoor living and dining area. The kitchen-style kitchen adds touches of marble.

A floating staircase leads upstairs, where the master suite develops onto a wooden terrace with a panoramic view of the city. Outdoor spaces such as a swimming pool, spa, rooftop terrace and meditation gardens complete the property.

Timothy Enright of Enright Co. holds the list.

Bay-Schuck held positions at Atlantic Records and Interscope Geffen A&M before being named CEO of Warner Records in 2017. Current Los Angeles-based artists include Cher, Ed Sheeran, Earl Sweatshirt and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Warner’s Bay-Schuck co-chair Tom Corson has also been active on the real estate scene in recent times, acquiring properties. Over the past year, Corson bought Jessica Alba’s Spanish-style retreat in Beverly Hills for $ 6.195 million, then hung a golf course storefront at Rancho Mirage for $ 2.9 million.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-28/warner-records-chief-aaron-bay-schuck-eyes-a-deal-above-the-sunset-strip

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

Nathan's Famous to repay $ 1.2 million small business loan against coronaviruses

Nathan’s Famous to repay $ 1.2 million small business loan against coronaviruses

April 28, 2020
Flight changes: American, JetBlue wants you to wear a mask

Flight changes: American, JetBlue wants you to wear a mask

April 28, 2020
Fannie Mae doesn't offer enough mortgage help during the coronavirus crisis

Fannie Mae doesn’t offer enough mortgage help during the coronavirus crisis

April 28, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *