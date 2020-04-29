Warner Records chief Aaron Bay-Schuck plans deal over Sunset Strip

Warner Records chief executive Aaron Bay-Schuck turns to the Hollywood Hills housing market, listing his architect’s house near Chateau Marmont for $ 5.9 million, according to records.

It will be a good profit for Bay-Schuck if he gets his prize; property records show that he paid $ 5.15 million for the property four years ago.

Bay-Shuck kept the same things stylistically during its four-year stay, as the modern house has an eye-catching palette of warm woods, concrete floors and glass walls surrounded by lush landscape. Covering 2,900 square feet, it includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Personalized art adorns the walls, and the impressive open floor plan features spectacular wooden ceilings over an indoor-outdoor living and dining area. The kitchen-style kitchen adds touches of marble.

A floating staircase leads upstairs, where the master suite develops onto a wooden terrace with a panoramic view of the city. Outdoor spaces such as a swimming pool, spa, rooftop terrace and meditation gardens complete the property.

Timothy Enright of Enright Co. holds the list.

Bay-Schuck held positions at Atlantic Records and Interscope Geffen A&M before being named CEO of Warner Records in 2017. Current Los Angeles-based artists include Cher, Ed Sheeran, Earl Sweatshirt and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Warner’s Bay-Schuck co-chair Tom Corson has also been active on the real estate scene in recent times, acquiring properties. Over the past year, Corson bought Jessica Alba’s Spanish-style retreat in Beverly Hills for $ 6.195 million, then hung a golf course storefront at Rancho Mirage for $ 2.9 million.