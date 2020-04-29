USC guard Elijah Weaver enters transfer portal and says goodbye to Trojans

After rebuilding his basketball lineup with a fleet of experienced transfers before next season, one of USC’s most tenured guards is now on the verge of leaving.

USC second-year guard Elijah Weaver entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, making a farewell offer to USC in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for welcoming me with open arms, the past two years in Southern California have been nothing but fun,” wrote Weaver. “The memories and relationships I have built and the people I have been able to meet, I will cherish them forever. But all good things must end.”

Weaver was to play an important role for the Trojans next season. The 6 foot 6 inch combo guard started 14 games in sophomore year, but did most of his damage as a reserve. Weaver averaged 6.6 points per game on 41% of shots, a slight increase from his first year campaign.

As a playmaker, his prowess often fluctuated through the games. Weaver unleashed USC to key conference wins against Utah and Stanford last season, the latter coming in overtime. But it was also prone to erratic errors, the most notable of which cost USC a chance to upset Colorado on the road in February.

After the match, USC coach Andy Enfield criticized Weaver, who had not followed the established game in a timeout.

“I’m not going to apologize,” said Enfield. “If you want to win road games, especially if you’re a second-year playmaker, you have to be able to follow the scoreboard in time out.”

Still, Enfield predicted that Weaver would make the jump as a junior. In March, while thinking about a shorter season, Enfield said he expected Weaver to “really lead us next year, starting in the summer and the preseason.”

Instead, Weaver is the second USC guard to enter the transfer portal during the off-season, after freshman Kyle Sturdivant chose to play closer to home in Georgia as a result. of his father’s unexpected death last season.

Reinforcements from the list are underway in the form of four transfers, three of which will be immediately eligible as graduate transfers. USC also signed the country’s highest rated recruit to Evan Mobley.

But only one of the new USC additions this offseason, the Santa Clara Tahj Eaddy transfer, will warn, joining new eligible transfer Noah Baumann and freshman Ethan Anderson as the only scholarship keepers.