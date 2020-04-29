Uber cuts 20 percent of coronavirus workforce: report

Uber plans to cut staff by 20% as coronavirus ravages its merry-go-round activity, according to a new report.

The cuts from the ride-hail start-up would see more than 5,000 heads rolling in the coming weeks, according to Information (paywall), and caused the resignation of longtime executive Thuam Pham.

Pham, who joined Uber when he was young in 2013 and is currently its chief technology officer, has decided to resign because the proposed cuts could affect 800 of its engineers, according to the report, which cites anonymous sources.

According to the report, Uber’s transit activity has dropped by more than 80% in recent weeks, while tens of millions of people around the world are locked inside.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco-based company abandoned its financial forecast for 2020, saying it was “impossible to accurately predict” the impact the coronavirus will have on its business.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last month that the company had enough money to weather the coronavirus storm, saying that even in the worst-case scenario, when the company’s business fell 80% for the rest of the year, Uber would still have $ 4 billion in cash.

“We are very fortunate to have a strong cash position with around $ 10 billion in unrestricted cash at the end of February,” said Khosrowshahi. “In any crisis, liquidity is essential.”

Uber in 2019 distributed more than 1,000 pink sheets by reducing Uber Eats as well as its marketing and engineering teams.

“Days like today are difficult for all of us,” said Khosrowshahi at the time, adding that he and his management team “will do everything we can to make sure we don’t need or have a another day like this before us. “

Uber’s shares remained stable during extended trading on Tuesday after the action closed at $ 30.12.