This Day in Sport: ABC’s “Wide World of Sports”

ABC presented their new sports anthology series “Wide World of Sports” on this date in 1961, with host Jim McKay broadcasting from the Penn and Track athletics relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Each week, the show produced by Roone Arledge would open with a signature montage of sporting events that included the wipeout of Slovenian ski jumper Vinko Bogataj on the take-off ramp, with McKay’s famous voice-over, “Extending on the globe to bring you the constant variety of sports … the thrill of victory … and the agony of defeat … the human drama of sports competition. … This is the ABC Wide World of Sports.

The series was broadcast for 37 years, mostly Saturday afternoon, until it was canceled in 1998.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1970 – Lakers goalkeeper Jerry West shoots 60 feet into the buzzer to tie the game in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at the Forum. The basket counts for two points because there is no three-point rule. In overtime, West missed five shots on the field and the Knicks outscored the Lakers 9-6 for a 111-108 victory.

1990 – Lakers beat Houston Rockets 104-100 to give coach Pat Riley his 100th playoff victory, breaking Red Auerbach’s record of 99. Hakeem Olajuwon of Houston blocks 10 shots, which ties the playoff record NBA playoffs established by Mark Eaton of Utah in 1985 against the Rockets.

1994 – Kirk Rueter of Montreal is the first pitcher in the league since the Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 to start his career 10-0 when the Expos beat the San Diego Padres 3-1. Rueter finished the 1993 season at 8-0 and was 2-0 in April in the shortened 94 season.

2000 – In a fight presented as “Two Big”, Lennox Lewis at 247 pounds defeats Michael Grant, 250, three times in the first round and finishes him with a knockout at 2:53 of the second in New York to keep his world. Heavyweight titles from the Boxing Council and the International Boxing Federation. The combined weight of 497 pounds makes it the fight for the heaviest title of all time.

2005 – In a match against 300 winners, Greg Maddux takes over Roger Clemens in the Chicago Cubs’ 3-2 win over the Astros in Houston. Maddux drops two points in six innings and the victory is his 306th. This defeat is Clemens’ fourth attempt to claim victory No. 330.

2007 – Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki played a triple game unassisted in the seventh inning of the Rockies’ 9-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It is the 13th unattended triple play in league history and the first since 2003. Tulowitzki traps a course of action by Chipper Jones, climbs to second goal to overtake Kelly Johnson, and then identifies Edgar Renteria between the first and second for the third outside.

2007 – Goalkeeper Steve Nash has 23 assists, a shy NBA playoff record shared by Magic Johnson and John Stockton, to help the Phoenix Suns make 113-100 game win against Lakers 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Nash’s efforts are helping Phoenix take a 3-1 lead in the series.

2014 – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces at a press conference that Donald Sterling is banned for life by the NBA in response to racist comments he makes in an audio recording. The owner of the Clippers, 80, is also fined $ 2.5 million, the maximum amount allowed by the constitution of the NBA.

2015 – In what is supposed to be the first major league game without fans, Chris Davis hits a three-point homerun in a first six-point game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago Sox 8-2. Camden Yards doors are closed for the safety of fans after a Baltimore riot.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press