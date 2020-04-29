Third worker at SoFi stage tests positive for coronavirus

A third construction worker at SoFi Stadium was positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email Tuesday from the joint venture that oversees the $ 5 billion project at Inglewood.

The worker, who had not been on the 298-acre site since last week, was involved in “light pole foundation work” outside the stadium structure.

“First and foremost, the worker is doing well, has shown no symptoms and is at home under auto-quarantine,” Turner-AECOM Hunt’s e-mail told business partners.

Equipment, facilities and tools that the worker could have used have been disinfected, according to email, and other workers who may have been in “close contact” with him are under quarantine until May 8.

An ironworker and a worker involved in excavations had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month. The project implemented various security measures, including taking the temperature of each person before entering the site.

The first major event planned for the stadium, which will host the Rams and Chargers, is Kenny Chesney’s concert on August 1. Taylor Swift was scheduled to open the stadium in late July with concerts on consecutive nights, but the singer canceled all live appearances for the rest of the year due to the pandemic.