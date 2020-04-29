Supreme Court rules health insurers can raise $ 12 billion

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that when Congress makes a promise to pay, the government must indeed pay, even if a subsequent Congress changes its mind.

This is the essence of what could be a $ 12 billion victory for health insurers who joined the Obamacare program in its early years and who lost money.

When Congress passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, it prohibited insurers from rejecting clients due to pre-existing health conditions. The program was put in place to partially reimburse insurance companies that ended up with the sickest and most expensive patients. He said the federal government will “pay” insurers for their losses if the costs of extended coverage exceed premiums.

But after Republicans took control of Congress in 2014, lawmakers refused to appropriate the money to cover losses suffered by insurers.

Writing for an 8-1 majority, judge Sonia Sotomayor said Congress was not free to reverse a past promise to pay. The 2010 law “created a government obligation to pay insurers the total amount fixed” in a formula, she writes in Maine Community Health Options vs. United States. “An obligation is a final commitment that creates legal responsibility” on the part of the government, she said.

She said that Congress could have said that the payments were contingent on future credits, but he had not done so. As a result, the government had a “legal obligation” to pay. This participation “reflects a principle as old as the nation itself: the government should honor its obligations,” said Sotomayor.

Four insurance companies – from Illinois, North Carolina and Maine – had appealed to the High Court after an appellate court rejected their claims. The lower court said that only Congress had the power to pay tax dollars, and its later decision to refuse to pay insurers’ claims prevailed over the wording of the previous law.

Industry experts have said claims for past losses could reach $ 12 billion.

A dissident alone, judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. criticized the court for “providing a massive rescue plan to insurance companies who took a calculated and lost risk.” These companies have chosen to participate in an affordable care law program that they believe will be profitable. In 2012, Alito joined the dissent that allegedly canceled the Obamacare law in its entirety.

Monday’s decision has nothing to do directly with the current Obamacare program. However, fall judges will hear a new challenge to the law that arose when Texas Republicans again asked to have it repealed.