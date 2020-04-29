Starbucks plans to reopen 90% of its stores by June

Starbucks plans to start reopening some stores next week that have been closed by the coronavirus epidemic – and plans to operate 90% of its sites nationwide by June, according to a report.

The reopening of stores – 50% of which closed during the pandemic – will be rolled out in stages, with 30 locations kicking off the recovery process, said Rosalind Brewer, Chief Operating Officer of Starbucks, at the meeting. ‘a conference call Tuesday, according to the trade publication. Nation Restaurant News.

There will initially be no seating in the first 30 stores, “and we’ll be watching what’s going on. [before we move forward]”Said Brewer, according to the report.

“Then later in the summer, we will add sidewalk access to our stores. We manage what we learn and apply what we learn accordingly,” she said.

The company also plans to adhere to changing times using drive-thru, store delivery and pickup services, the publication said.

“As we begin the recovery process which requires continuous monitoring to adapt and recover quickly, we are well suited in our digital assets to extend service to customers and focus on customer experience, innovation in and digital assets, “said Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks. during the call.

The US stores that remained open during the pandemic recorded an average sales drop of 25%. Nationwide, store sales fell 3%, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.