Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan

Prominent members of the Indian film industry have gone on social media to share a wave of grief after the death of the great actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday.

Khan has appeared in Indian films, including “Salaam Bombay”, the BAFTA winner by Asif Kapadia “The Warrior” and “Paan Singh Tomar” by Tigmanshu Dhulia. His Hollywood credits included “Pi’s Life”, “Jurassic World”, “Inferno” and the international co-production “Slumdog Millionaire”.

After being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was 53 years old.

Indian superstar Aamir Khan wrote, “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a fine talent. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. We will remember you fondly. Love. A ”, in a Twitter post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a photo of her with Khan on Twitter. “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent has paved the way for so many people in so many avenues. You have inspired so many of us. We will really miss you. Condolences to the family, ”she added.

Shah Rukh Khan, the leading man from India, wrote: “My friend … inspiration and the greatest actor of our time. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai … you will miss as much as you cherish the fact that you are part of our lives. “

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also consulted Twitter. “The disappearance of Irrfan Khan is a loss for the world of cinema and theater. He will be remembered for his versatile performance on different media. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace, ”he said.

“An incredible talent … a kind colleague, a prolific contributor to the world of cinema, left us too soon, creating a huge void,” tweeted veteran Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan.