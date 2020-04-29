Possibility of MLB 2020 season: July, Mets division, Yankees

The plan is for July.

The MLB increasingly hopes to play games this season and – while several scenarios are still hashing out and continue to change regularly with new information regarding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – the most consistent roadmap has regular season games in early July and trying to get back to the baseball stadium as soon as possible.

One official underlined the word “road map”, noting the persistent absence of firm plans. However, a return to early July becomes a more important concept because, first of all, the MLB comes to believe that there is more potential to play by then. And secondly, because if MLB is preparing a return in July, it’s easier to postpone it in August, than if it were, for example, to plan a return in August and suddenly it was more possible to play in July.

An executive warned, “They say they think about training in the spring in June and playing games in July, but not long ago, they said they think about training in the spring in May and playing games in June. ”

But there is now both more information and therefore more optimism. The MLB, however, continues to be unwilling to commit to a plan for three key reasons: 1. It does not want to appear insensitive with firm plans to return until local and federal officials state that it is sure to do so and that the sport does not take away the medical staff and the tests to those who need it most; 2. The longer the MLB waits, the more information it receives, which facilitates the formulation of a more solid strategy; 3. MLB knows that a future negotiation on player safety and compensation has yet to be undertaken with the union, and MLB does not want to start without a much firmer understanding of logistics and revenues, among others.

Nevertheless, some pieces have become clearer even last week, especially that the teams want to try to play as many matches as possible in their stadium. This is where they have their familiar medical staff, any team-specific equipment, and any chance of financial gain if fans are to return at some point. In addition, players are less likely to balk upon returning if they can live at home rather than being isolated in hotels.

It is always possible that a first wave of matches will take place at spring training venues in Arizona and Florida or perhaps in these two locations over Texas, and then spread to more home stadiums than more and more cities are blessing a return to the game.

“There are still five or ten scenarios at play in one, two or three places,” said an executive familiar with the inner workings of the MLB. “They are watching June and those starting in August. They envision what would happen if New York and California opened up or just one or the other. They speak: “Is it safer to travel by bus or plane, to stay at home or in a hotel?” They go through all the logistics and scenarios. “

Arizona, Florida and Texas offer many potential parks and limited travel, while the MLB is still trying to figure out, for example, if it can fly safely, especially on departure, or if teams can stay in hotels for standard road games? But several officials who have been informed have said that if air travel becomes more acceptable than the possibility of starting a season in as many home parks as possible is not out of place – and that is the preference.

“We want to play as many games as possible,” said an executive. “But let’s say we knew we could go back to all or most of the home stadiums, but that would mean waiting another two weeks, should we just wait and do that?” This will have to be taken into consideration. “

If air travel / hotel accommodation is a problem early, the MLB recognizes that it may have to blur the current alignment of its division for another more geographically advantageous. So, for example, it is possible because of the proximity that the Mets and the Yankees could find themselves in the same division in 2020. But as an official said, “The time is on our side. We don’t have to make these kinds of decisions now. We may continue to collect information to make the best possible choice. “

What remains certain is that the first matches will not have spectators and will be mainly televised affairs only. But the MLB hopes that over time fans can return to the stadiums, even if they probably have to practice social distancing (think of fewer seats occupied) and maybe wear masks. A club executive raised this concern that would come with fans in this environment: would you have to hire more bailiffs / security to prevent fans from gathering too tightly and the cost and endangerment of the the health of these people make it doomed to failure?

Furthermore, MLB officials believe that the NBA – if it can get around the way of playing a sport with more contact than baseball – could come back first because this league is closer to its playoffs and the start of the game. another season and, therefore, is more likely to set out. The MLB is comfortable with this, feeling that it will learn lessons from the Korea Baseball Organization (which is training in the spring and is scheduled to start the regular season on May 5) and the NBA on how to handle problems. such as clubhouse tests and crowds. MLB asked teams to give an idea of ​​the smallest number of staff (not just players, but coaches, coaches, clubhouse attendants, etc.) that would be required to organize spring training and a season regular.

This comes at a time when the MLB is becoming more optimistic about spring training and the regular season.