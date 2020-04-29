Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be ready for emergency use this fall

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said on Tuesday that a new coronavirus vaccine could be tested as early as next week – with potential for emergency use by the fall, a report said on Tuesday.

“It’s a crisis right now, and a solution is desperately needed for everyone,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. told the Wall Street Journal.

Pfizer is working with the German company BioNtech to deliver the possible vaccine. Clinical trials on human volunteers in Germany have already started.

Health regulators in the United States may approve the human vaccine test by next week, Bourla told the newspaper.

If this schedule is true, the results of the study could be delivered within one month. Then, with favorable test results, the vaccine could be ready for emergency distribution by fall, said Bourla.

The New York-based company has invested $ 650 million in the development and possibly manufacturing of the vaccine.

“You can imagine that the demand for something like this will be extremely, extremely high,” Bourla told the Journal.

But the chances of developing an effective vaccine are slim, with only 6% of them becoming ready for the market after a series of strict tests, according to the report, citing a 2013 study published by PLOS ONE.