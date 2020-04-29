“One day at a time” includes a special quarantine event

“One day at a time” by Pop TV comes alive. The reinvention of the Norman Lear classic will produce an animated special to air this spring.

Like all other live Hollywood productions, the filming of the current fourth season of “One Day At a Time” was suspended in mid-March amid a growing pandemic of coronavirus. Shortly after, Gloria Calderón Kellett, executive producer and co-host of “One Day At a Time”, whose husband is a cartoonist, raised the idea of ​​an animated episode with her colleague executive producer / co-presenter Mike Royce. The two took him to Sony Pictures TV’s “ODAAT” production studio, which helped make things happen.

As Deadline has been posted, animation is the only area of ​​television series production that continued without interruption during the health crisis, because it can be done remotely. This is also how the One day at a time special will be made.

“During my 97 years, I have never known multicam comedy to animate a single episode in special. Even that, I can experience it,” said Norman Lear, executive producer of “ODAAT”.

The “multicam” distinction is important because the single-camera comedy “Community” for example – also produced by Sony TV – produced an animated episode.

“One day at a time” hosted special centers around the visit of the conservative family from Penelope. Penelope fears that with the upcoming elections, they will not be able to avoid fighting for politics. The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies for coping, illustrated by fantastic sequences. Jonas Diamond, executive producer and co-owner of the Smiley Guy studios in Toronto, will oversee the animation. The actors will all express their own characters and will be joined by famous guests who will be announced at a later date.

It was always a special episode on the election; he is not linked to any scenario this season. The original idea was to do it live-action with fantastic elements, possibly using visual effects. When the pandemic hit and stopped the television production, the creators decided to make it animated because it is not part of the arc of the season and has so many fantastic elements which would lend themselves perfectly to animation. The script has been rewritten with this in mind.

“As we all know, it’s hard not to broadcast“ One day at a time. ”During this unprecedented period, we wanted to find a way to keep our family – in front of the camera and behind the scenes – together and create more entertaining content for our fans who distance themselves at home, “said Kellett, who directed an industry conversation to find solutions to safely restart TV production. “This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a new colorful way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories.”

The mid-season finale of “One Day At a Time”, which is episode 6 of season 4 and the last filmed before production stops, will be broadcast this evening, April 28, on Pop TV and will be broadcast simultaneously on TV Land. In simultaneous broadcast on the two ViacomCBS networks, the Latinx family sitcom set a new season record with its fourth episode on April 14.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, “One Day at a Time” tells the story of the Cuban-American Alvarez family. The show includes Penelope (Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno), Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Avery (India de Beaufort), Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) .

“One Day At a Time” is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller as executive producers.