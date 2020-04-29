North Carolina pug positive for coronavirus, apparently the first dog in the United States

The pet dog of a family participating in a study at Duke University is apparently the first in the United States to be positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Chris Woods, the principal investigator of the Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infections (MESSI), confirmed in a statement to CBS News that, “To our knowledge, this is the first case in which the virus has been detected in a dog. Little additional information is known at this time as we work to learn more about exposure. “

At the beginning of last month, Hong Kong health officials said pet of a coronavirus patient dog tested positive because the virus was “probably” the first case of human-to-animal transmission. Since then, there have been several cases reported in cats, but research shows that dogs are not very susceptible to the virus.

Winston, the pug. McLean family



WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, who was the first to report the American development, said the dog, a pug named Winston, was part of a family in Chapel Hill.

The mother, father and son from this household were enrolled in the study and tested positive as well, said WRAL.

However, another family dog ​​and a cat were not tested positive. The family lizard has not been tested.

The station quoted mom, Duke’s pediatrician Heather McLean as saying that Winston had mild symptoms.

His Ben McLean told CBS News: “There may be more animals that have a coronavirus, there are simply no tests. Obviously, these tests should be for people rather than animals company, but because we were part of a research study, we found out about Winston. “

“However,” he added, “people should not worry that their pets get sick and die from this disease, there is little evidence that it is very harmful to them.”

He told WRAL that Winston “licks all of our plates and sleeps in my mother’s bed, and we are the ones who put us face to face. So it makes sense that he has” the virus.

According to WRAL, the McLeans’ daughter, Sydney, was the only family member who was not positive. Her husband works in the emergency departments of UNC hospitals.