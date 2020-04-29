News of the revelation of `` The Last Dance '' by Dennis Rodman to his son

Dennis Rodman Jr. thought he heard everything about his father, the former Bulls striker and renowned eccentric Dennis Rodman. In other words, until he watches the third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance”.

D.J., who has just completed his first year in Washington State, says on Instagram Live that his father’s “48 hour vacation” in Las Vegas during the 1997-1998 season was a story of his father’s playing days that he did not know, and something he learned from the public Sunday television.

Every turn in his father’s story was familiar, but the trip to Vegas was a surprise.

“The only thing I didn’t know was this vacation.… I didn’t know you could do this,” he said. “I didn’t know you could go see your coach and tell you ” I need some holidays. “”

Two days in Vegas with his girlfriend and model Carmen Electra were anything but relaxing.

“I remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was activated, ”said Electra. “The party started right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked going to clubs. We would go to his favorite restaurant. Then we would go to a nightclub. Then we would go after hours. It did not stop. It was definitely a professional risk to be Dennis’ girlfriend. He was wild. “

Rodman’s “vacation,” which he asked coach Phil Jackson out of the need to “let off steam,” didn’t exactly end quietly either. According to documentary filmmaker Jason Hehir, Rodman and Electra had returned to Chicago, but Rodman did not show up for training. Michael Jordan had to remove Rodman from his apartment while Electra was hiding under the covers.

At this point, D.J. may finally have heard everything.