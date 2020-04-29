New York is mapping the coronavirus genome to monitor for future cases of the disease

NEW YORK – Researchers at the New York City Department of Health have begun analyzing the genetic material of the new coronavirus so they can trace the origins of future outbreaks in the coming months as they cautiously wait to open in a largely closed city.

Their work involves similar efforts at numerous facilities around the world that have sequenced the genomes of viral samples and integrated their findings into a global online database, allowing researchers to observe subtle differences in samples to track the spread of outbreaks.

City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot told Reuters this week during a tour of the Manhattan Public Health Laboratory that genome sequencing could help fight any other wave of infection later in the year.

“We can use this fingerprint data to understand whether these additional infections are due to infections that were still here in the city, or if they have been imported from somewhere else,” he said in an interview, wearing a floral fabric mask. his nose and mouth.

On the ninth floor of the laboratory, scientists working in blue protective equipment and face shields work in sequencing in cramped spaces whose doors are plastered with hazard warnings and safety rules.

Colleagues from other layers perform diagnostic tests on the potentially lethal respiratory COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus, which are sent from city hospitals without their own testing facilities.

The shower heads are embedded in the roofs of the building’s narrow corridors and can be activated with a wire if the employee fears that they are contaminating any student.

The genome of a new coronavirus consists of a single, short strand of ribonucleic acid or RNA, a distinct sequence of a genetic base molecule, sometimes described by letters that the virus uses to capture its host cellular machinery and make copies of itself.

Only four different types of letters form an RNA string that geneticists refer to as c, u, a, and g. The new coronavirus genome is about 30,000 letters long, small compared to the 3 billion letters that make up human genomic DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid.

When a virus replicates within its host, it can make small transcription errors by altering its genetic signature. These mutations, which can be transmitted in subsequent infections, can be detected in samples taken from patients to create a kind of genetic family tree.

Researchers at New York University’s Grossman Medical School, who sequenced virus samples, would conclude by the First Avenue of the Public Health Laboratory that New York’s dominant variant of the virus – the heart of the world’s worst outbreak – arrived across Europe.

“It’s kind of like doing detective work,” Adriana Heguy, one of New York University researchers, said in an interview.

He has shared the results with colleagues around the world through the German GISAID database, which has been created to monitor the ebe and flow of influenza viruses. “You can find the supply chain by doing this,” he said.

Health authorities can use this information to determine which measures are more effective than others and where their vulnerabilities may be located.

While most mutations are trivial and do not affect the behavior of the virus, Heguy and other researchers are also working to collect enough samples to see if there are clinical differences in different forms of the virus, and their work can help design a vaccine that provides the widest possible protection.