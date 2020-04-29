NCAA Board of Directors Supports Name, Image And Likelihood Compensation Plan

The NCAA Board of Governors continued to follow the path of modernizing its name, image and likeness rules, announcing Wednesday morning its support for changes that would allow university athletes to receive compensation for endorsements from third parties, the influence of social media and personal appearances such as autograph signatures.

But the governing body of university sports has also made it clear that university athletes will not use their NILs in an open market.

The three NCAA divisions are expected to adopt new rules by January 2021 to take effect at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. Many questions remain as to the exact wording of the new statutes. What is certain is that there will be significant “guardrails” recommended by the NCAA Federal / State Legislative Working Group, including:

• Regulation of payments by an indefinite body which guarantees: the transparency of the athlete, the third party and the institution which shows an “authentic” transaction and not “a form of disguised remuneration for participation in athletics”; schools or boosters do not use NIL opportunities as an incentive to recruit, and; that the payments correspond to what is considered to be the fair market value of the service in question.

• Regulation of agents and professional representation hired by athletes.

• Prohibition of schools and conferences from playing a role in an athlete’s NIL activities, including allowing the student to use the logos and trademarks or other intellectual property of the conference and the school in any approval.

• Prohibition for a school to pay an athlete directly for NIL activities, in accordance with the NCAA principle that athletes are students, not employees.

“We need to make sure we provide the protections they need so they can do it with integrity and in the right way and ultimately not benefit from it,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State sport director, group co-chair of NCAA work.

The NCAA said it would need help from Congress for “the potential challenges to modernizing the rules posed by outside legal and legislative factors that could significantly compromise the NCAA’s ability to take meaningful action.”

The NCAA will ask Congress to secure federal pre-emption over 30 or more state NIL laws that are now at various stages of the legislative process and to establish a “safe haven” for the NCAA, providing an antitrust exemption to protect the association against future litigation. .

In California, Senate Bill 206, the Fair Pay to Play Act, was enacted in late September, making it the first state to allow college athletes to benefit from the use of their NIL, at from 2023. The SB 206 has no limit on the amount of money players can earn.

While Smith said on Wednesday that the NCAA does not plan to set a “cap” on profits, the organization will develop standards to prove that the transactions are legitimate and are not inflated by manipulation boosting NIL opportunities.

“The ability of students to freely choose the school that best fits their academic and athletic aspirations is one of the defining features of the American model of intercollegiate athletics,” said the task force report. “But one of the results of this freedom is the possibility that students place undue emphasis on potential NIL opportunities when selecting their schools, to the potential detriment of their academic and sports careers, and the potential detriment of fair competition. between members of the NCAA. “

California State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), co-author of SB 206, applauded the NCAA for taking a “step in the right direction.”

“The devil will be in the details,” Skinner said in a statement. “Yet no matter how you cut it, it represents a historic change. A year ago, no one expected the NCAA to make definitive progress toward granting university athletes their NIL rights. California has launched a tidal wave.

“I urge states to continue their plans and keep the pressure on the NCAA. State and public pressure will help ensure that the NCAA does the right thing – and crosses the finish line to fully give university athletes the same rights as any other American. “